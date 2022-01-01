Take a deep breath before seeing Marco Antonio Solís and his wife 20 years ago

Admin 12 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

Cristy Solis is the 50-year-old Cuban model who is married to the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis Since 1993. She has been at the side of the renowned artist for 28 years and accompanies him in every step he takes, and also boasts the love he has for him on his social networks to his more than 300 thousand followers from all latitudes.

Cristy Solís. Source: Terra file

On your Instagram profile Cristy Solis shares photos of her best looks, her travels, and her best moments with her daughters Alison and Marla, among other things. Now the blonde surprised her fans with a retro photo that she replicated in her stories in which she appears next to Marco Antonio Solis but 20 years ago.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola parachute to say goodbye to the year

Written in CELEBRITIES the 1/1/2022 · 16:37 hs Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola decided to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved