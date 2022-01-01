Telegram beat WhatsApp with a new feature for chats

Shortly after the end of 2021, Telegram wanted to close the year with an update that included several new features in its application. But among the surprises was one that caught the attention of technology lovers, because it ended up reaching that social network first than WhatsApp itself.

It is about the reactions to the messages received, a feature that, for example, is popular on other social networks such as Instagram. Holding down the screen on certain text, an emoticon bar will be displayed with which you can react to said messages, as warned by the iPadízate portal.

This is a function that has been well received in the last time and that is why the users of WhatsApp and Telegram were waiting for it. The second most important messaging application beat the first one and continues to attract attention, although it is known by technology lovers that In recent years Telegram has beaten its rival in the implementation of different features.

The version 8.4 of Telegram will expand with the reactions the range of possibilities that users have to respond to a chat. Although this function can also become allies of the people who They do not want to continue talking to the other person and prefer to end the conversation with the emoticon of their choice.

Double tapping determining text, they will react immediately with the emoticon that the user has chosen as their favorite. Each person can edit and choose what that ’emoji’ is. In the same way, holding down a message, the emoticon bar will be displayed, to define at the moment with which to react.

But that was not the only novelty that Telegram included in its recent update. The messaging application also added the possibility of translating texts quickly, it will allow the creation of QR codes and also created a tool called ‘spoilers’, with which you can select parts of the messages that should remain hidden so that whoever receives them can see them whenever they want.