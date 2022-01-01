Television offer to say goodbye to the year 2021

Most of the attention is today on the end of the year party “From Puerto Rico to the World”, which will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention District and that for the first time will be included in the broadcast of the special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” of the chain ABC.

Ryan seacrest, host of the event, will connect from New York City to – together with actress and singer Roselyn Sánchez from San Juan – receive 2022. The television space will host the first countdown in Spanish of the special that celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Locally, Telemundo Puerto Rico will broadcast the event from 9:00 at night and will have the driving of Raymond Arrieta, Lourdes Collazo Y Nelson del valle. This will be carried out without public by determination of the government to avoid the agglomeration of people due to the high rate of positive cases of COVID-19 on the island.

The show will feature the participation of great artists, including the urban exponent Daddy yankee, the Tribe from Abrante, Melina Lion Y Fill it out. ‍Gilberto Santa pink It cannot be presented as planned, having tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

The public will be able to appreciate in a virtual way what will be happening on two outdoor platforms where artists such as Limit-T-21 (although without one of its vocalists, Javier Bermudez, who also tested positive for COVID-19), Victoria Sanabria, The big combo, Pirulo and The Tribe Y DJ King Arthur.

Another end-of-the-year broadcast that will take place from San Juan, is the one that the international news network will do for the first time CNN, “New Year’s Eve Live.”

According to Discover Puerto Rico, CNN It will highlight the island’s correspondent Gary Tuchman, and his daughter, Newsy presenter Lindsay Tuchman, who will have speeches from Old San Juan during the farewell to the year. Both will project Puerto Rico as the first U.S. jurisdiction to receive 2022, because when the clock strikes 12:00 am here, in the jurisdictions of the eastern states it will be 11:00 pm

The broadcast of the December 31 special will begin at 9:00 p.m. (local time) through CNN and CNN International channels and its main hosts will be Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, who will be stationed in Times Square, New York .

On the other hand, from 8:00 at night, Teleonce will air a special cinema, beginning with the movie “Wishing and Hoppin” and then with “Holiday Spin.” During the broadcast, messages of good wishes for 2022 will be shown from the channel’s talents. Likewise, there will be an interruption in the programming for a mini-party of the year with the various personalities of Teleonce, including its most recent talent, the entertainer and businessman. Josué Carrion, better known as Mr. Cash.

From elsewhere, Wapa Television will offer a special program in the next holidays. From 2:00 pm they will broadcast the movie “The Last Airbender”, at 5:30 pm “Get on my motorcycle” and at 7:00 pm “Die Hard 2”.

At 9:00 pm it will transmit “Noticentro – Summary of news 2021”, in which Jorge Glepí Pagán will present a different special, documentary cut, framed in the most important news events of the year, facing 2022.

At 10:00 pm will be the “Farewell 2021”, in which viewers will be able to enjoy the traditional farewell to the year and welcome to 2022, produced by Luisito Vigoreaux, along with the music of the Karís Group, The Singers of Bayamón, Gardy Santiago Y Fabian.

During the new year, they will transmit another block of films allusive to Christmas. At 6:00 pm “Home Alone 3”, at 8:00 pm “Home Alone Holiday Heist” and at 10:00 pm “Lock Out”.