Thalía revealed one of her worst memories of the telenovela “Marimar”

Now that 25 years of the Mexican telenovela are being celebrated “Marimar”, Thalía rummages through their memories to share, which It was the scene that he disliked doing the most in this story, that has won hearts in several countries and of which several remakes have already been made.

“The entrance curtain scene, in which Eduardo Capetillo He goes with his mega jeans and everything oiled, it is one of the worst memories I have, well I had to get on and I was wearing my short dress with shorts, but I could not ride because I was slipping with so much oil that they put on them, but yes, with my forehead very high “The actress recalled during a short video she shared.

Thalía remembered scene from “Marimar”

In addition, it was not only a scene, because it revealed that she also looked very audacious when she agreed to record on a cliff, without having protection, “At that moment they told me to go and accept, but I had nothing to stop me if I slipped.”

The telenovela premiered in 1994 under the production of Veronica pimstein and starring Thalía, Eduardo Capetillo, Chantal Andere, Miguel Palmer, Guillermo García Cantú, Tito Guiza and Ada Carrasco. The story is based on the melodrama “Revenge” from 1977.