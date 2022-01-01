The best moments of sport in 2021

Next, in ESPN Digital we recap the moments that made an impact in this 2021

2021 presented many challenges for all sports disciplines. In addition, he gave moments and memories that will be kept in the history of fans and, above all, of the protagonists.

Sports moments 2021 ESPN

Hideki Matsuyama won the Augusta Masters

Golf and the Augusta National Golf Club gave away one of the most emblematic moments, as the mythical ‘Green Jacket’ was put on a Japanese for the first time in history, which caused Matsuyama He was a hero to his country, where he even received official honors from Japanese politicians.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League

In an English duel, the Blues beat Manchester City 0-1 and managed to raise the ‘Orejona’ for the second time in their history, after they did it in the 2011-2012 campaign. Londoners had a generation where individualities exploded under Thomas Tuchel, who was the charm to win the most important club trophy in Europe.

Italy won the Euro

On penalties and with a lot of nervousness, in addition to having Gianluigi Donnarumma as a figure, the Italian team won the second European Championship in its history, as it had not done so since 1968. Similarly, the Italian team overcame England in the grand final and reached the penalty shoot-out, where their goalkeeper was the key to victory. .

Tom Brady and the Bucs win the Super Bowl

The famous quarterback extended his legend, as he won his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he beat the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Max Verstappen is F1 world champion

In a dreamy season full of emotions, the Dutch Red Bull driver prevailed against Lewis hamilton, of Mercedes, in the last race of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he passed Hamilton on the last lap to secure his first world title and thus break the British streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks win the NBA

The Larry O’Brien Trophy was lifted by the Milwaukee Bucks, who won their second championship in history.. With an outstanding performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the famous ‘Greek freak’ commanded the team to experience its best year in the NBA and thus overcome the Phoenix Suns.

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series

Year of breaking streaks and what better than the Braves to do it. The Major League Baseball organization had not won a World Series since 1995, so the 21-year drought was significant, but they beat the Houston Astros in six games to be champions.

Cruz Azul and Atlas break curses in Liga MX

2021 presented challenges, but also surprises, because in Mexico, these two teams were league champions and left behind curses that seemed impossible to break.. First, in Guard1anes 2021, Blue Cross He beat Santos 2-1 on aggregate and snapped a 23-year streak without a title.

For its part, Atlas shone in a series of penalties against León in the final of the Apertura 2021 and broke a 70-year drought without being Liga MX champions. With a great performance by Camilo Vargas, the Rojinegros beat the Esmeraldas on penalties.

Saúl Álvarez defeats Plant and makes history

The ‘Canelo’ was consolidated as the first absolute champion of Super middleweight after knocking out Caleb Plant in 11 rounds to lift the belts of the World Association, World Council, World Organization and International Boxing Federation.

Denmark joins in and covers Christian Eriksen’s crash

During Euro 2021, the Danish national team joined the collapse of Christian Eriksen in the opening game against Finland, and is that the Danish midfielder fainted on the pitch due to a heart disease. Given this, his teammates made a kind of barrier while the doctors revived Eriksen on the field.

Raúl Jiménez returns to play after a skull injury

The Mexican striker of Wolverhampton returned to official activity after nine months and after suffering a skull injury, same for which he was operated on emergency. In November 2020, Jiménez suffered a crash against David Luiz in a duel against Arsenal, which left him unconscious on the pitch. The Mexican waited until August 2021 to have his first official game at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The United States puts hegemony over Mexico

The United States soccer team overcame Mexico in three official duels, which showed that the distances in the Concacaf were shortened and that the Tricolor is no longer the giant of the area. The US team won the final of the Concacaf Nations League, the final of the Gold Cup and the home match as part of the qualifying rounds in the area heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam

The Serbian tennis player made history by catching up with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in major tournament titles. ‘Nole’ conquered the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021 to reach 20 greats and become among the best in history.

Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or

In an unprecedented event, The South American star won the seventh Ballon d’Or and set a new record in this area. The fact came after he had his first senior national team title with the Albicelestes, and that is that Messi and company won the final of the oldest national team tournament in the world by beating Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Ángel Di María.

Abraham Ancer achieves his first PGA win

The Mexican golfer earned his first PGA title and did so at the WGC FedEx St. Jude. The ‘Turk’ had to reach the second playoff hole against American Sam Burns and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, in order to win his first World Championship title and thus enter the history of the sport.

Checo Pérez takes the podium in the Mexican GP

The Red Bull team driver Sergio Pérez made history by being the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Mexican GP, as he came in third place behind Max Verstappen, his teammate, and Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes. Similarly, this came after first place a few weeks earlier at the Baku GP.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim agreed to share the Olympic gold

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, both high jumpers gave away one of the most emotional moments, as both decided to share the Olympic gold when they achieved the same mark and the judge told them that they could both be winners. At this, the Italian Tamberi shook hands with the Tunisian Barshim and jumped into his arms in a clear sign of what the Olympic spirit is.

Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles leave mental health competitions

Both competitors were the target of criticism and applause, all at the same time, because they left important competitions to focus on their mental health. Osaka, a Japanese tennis player, left Roland Garros to attend to this issue, while Biles, an American gymnast, withdrew from the individual final of the specialty at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Stephen Curry is a leader in triples

The American basketball player Stephen Curry reached 2,977 shots of three in his entire career and with that he placed himself as the best triple in NBA history. Curry broke the record with his second triple of five that he made on December 15 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and finally surpassed the record of 2,973 set by Ray Allen, who retired in 2014.

Curry, who scored his first NBA 3-pointer on Oct. 30, 2009, has surpassed Allen’s number in 789 games while Ray Allen needed 1,300 to hit 2,773 3-pointers.

Tom Brady reaches 600 TD passes

Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 career touchdown passes., an achievement he did on October 24 in the game against the Chicago Bears.

The record play came with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. The Buccaneers recovered the ball after outside linebacker Shaq Barrett forced a fumble from Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, which was recovered by defensive tackle Vita Vea.