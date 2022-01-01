The bicep exercise that an expert recommends for those over 40

It is more difficult to gain muscle once you reach quarantine. However, it is important to differentiate between those exercises that are effective and those that are not. Coach Kirk Charles proposes a routine to increase the biceps. No matter how complicated the fitness field may be, he firmly believes that this is not an impediment to keep going to the gym. Age is not a hindrance either.

More than ten years ago, before Kirk Charles became a coach, “a partner taught me a new bicep exercise while preparing for an over-50 competition,” he tells Men’s Health. Although he had trouble completing that routine, he found that he would burn more fat and more muscle if he performed the spider curl (usually performed on an incline bench) while standing. “I thought I was being a real bum when completing it lying down ”, he confesses.

On days with back pain, it is recommended to use the bench to reduce pressure without losing intensity (Unsplash)

And it is that, regardless of the age that each one is, any bicep exercise will be effective if you follow a healthy diet that promotes weight loss. In addition, getting used to the strict consumption of the calories that the body needs helps the person gain muscle as well.

“What I didn’t know is that my friend also had a lower back problem, so I was careful as I worked out in the gym.” One of the problems derived from teleworking is pain in this part of the body, so this exercise cannot always be completed while standing. “On days when I wanted to rest my back a bit, I used the bench to relieve the pressure a bit and keep squeezing me to the fullest”.

How is it put into practice?

Usually, to perform the spider curl you have to stand with your chest resting on the back of the bench. In this way, the legs are back, the balls of the feet are resting on the ground and the arms are loosely forward. Then you have to grab the dumbbells or barbell that we are going to lift during the routine. For Kirk Charles, this movement “can be very effective, as it brings a great variety to training if done properly.”

Now that I am “getting old” she continues to do the same exercise. He claims he likes take pressure off the back, legs and feet when his lower body “took a beating during my training program.”

If you cannot lift the dumbbell without moving your elbow or shoulder, it is better to take less weight (Unsplash)

To do this, Kirk Charles advises setting the bench at a 45-degree angle to the ground. Subsequently, you have to sit on it placing your chest on a cushion. The toes should touch the floor comfortably while squeezing the glutes as hard as possible.

“The most important thing about this exercise is not to sink your back and shoulders,” a mistake that he confesses to having made when he started doing spider curls. To avoid this, “you must lift the chest a little from the bench and bring the shoulder blades together, which locks the shoulders, mid back and upper back in the correct position. ”

To perform the movement, it is advisable to start with little weight. With the arm hanging comfortably toward the ground, the dumbbell should be slightly forward, which places the shoulder on the safer position, and avoid any rotator cuff problem. “From there, just lift the dumbbell from the elbow,” explains the coach.

The weight of the dumbbell

As the weight is lifted, the palm of the hand should be turned up as far as possible until it is facing the ceiling. Hold this position while squeezing your biceps for a few seconds. Subsequently, slowly release and return to the starting position, with your body down. You will have already completed a repetition.

For the trainer, “the key to performing the spider curl is to always keep the upper arm perpendicular to the ground.” Therefore, it is important not to move your elbow forward or backward. The position of the shoulder should not be altered either. “If you’re doing those compensations to lift the dumbbells, drop immediately to a weight that you can control ”. The only thing that can be done is to flex the elbow, a position that prevents using another muscle when lifting the weight.

Those over forty may have difficulty performing the spider curl, as it is a great “Isolation movement for the biceps.” Although it is apparently simple, this exercise is more difficult than it seems, so the coach recommends, for those over forty, doing, at most, three sets of eight to ten repetitions.