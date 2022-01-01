The Capital | Dominican Entrepreneur Receives Distinction From The New York Council

Miami, Florida.- The businesswoman, philanthropist and real estate investor Gigi Núñez received the distinction of the New York Council for her contribution to the Hispanic community.

The distinction was presented in Times Square by Ydanis Rodríguez, a member of the council and newly appointed Director of Transportation for New York.

It was during the launch of “Hispanas Infludamientos”, a book and movement created by Yaneli Sosa that highlights the lives and success of more than 20 women.

“The recognition of Gigi Núñez is a way of highlighting the great work that as a Dominican businesswoman has been doing in the United States and the contribution she has made through her company, which currently generates more than 300 jobs a year,” he said. Yaneli Sosa.

The story of Gigi Núñez seems straight out of a story, when she went from billing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to more than seven digits a year with her firm dedicated to the collection of debris on lands declared as natural disaster areas.

Gigi is the benchmark of the Latina who impresses as she passes by: a business woman who represents diversity, generosity, power, who is measured against everything to achieve her dreams.

“When I was told that I would receive this recognition from the New York Council, I was filled with emotion. I believe that I can inspire other Latinas not to lose heart in their entrepreneurship project, applying the mantra that has placed me where I am today: ‘the moment is now,’ “said Gigi upon receiving the scroll.

For her, the goal of a business cannot be motivated by superficial reasons. That includes having money, which is part of getting noticed. However, it is key to have the passion and motivation of a winner and a fighter, joining people who are also on the same page.

