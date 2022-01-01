The film in which Pedro Infante fell in love with Silvia Pinal on New Year’s Eve

The actors of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema became one of the favorite couples from this film, although they always denied having had any romance (Photos: Archive // ​​INAH Media Center)

Silvia Pinal Y Pedro Infante They never had an off-screen romance, but one of their most acclaimed projects is The innocent, the film in which they star in a funny love story that begins in the celebration of New Years Eve.

The diva only got to work with Infante in less than a dozen tapes, including A corner close to heaven, Now i’m rich Y The woman that I lost, but the one that got the applause and laughter, was The innocent (1956), in which they play two young men who, without intending to do so, they are forced to marry for sleeping in the same bed.

The actress plays Mané, a well-positioned young woman. On the eve of New Year, Mané and her boyfriend fight, forcing her to travel alone in her car to Cuernavaca, where her parents live.

Mané and “Cruci” meet by coincidence, but when they get drunk on New Year’s Eve they end up married (Photo: Capture / Film ‘The Innocent’)

During the road there are problems with your vehicle, until It decomposes completely on the road. There it makes its appearance Cutberto Gaudázar, played by Pedro Infante, whom his friends call Cruci, by crossword. He is a mechanic and offers to check Mané’s car, but only checks that it is something serious and that will not be able to repair it at that moment.

Since it is New Year’s Eve, he offers to take her back to Mexico City, as it is the closest. The young woman has no choice but to accept and they arrive home.

Once Mané realizes that it is late and Cruci could stay without celebrating the End of the yearIn addition to the fact that she would have to spend this important date alone, she decides to invite him to celebrate together, to which the mechanic accepts without expecting that everything would end in both of them being completely in love.

A very good friendship was born from the films that Infante and Pinal came to shoot together, so their chemistry in this film was very good (Photo: Capture / Film ‘El Inocente’)

During their evening, both they drink so much alcohol that they end up sleeping together in the young woman’s bed. The next morning, it’s her parents (Sara garcia Y Oscar Ortiz de Pinedo) who discover them and are outraged. Mané is scolded by her parents, who think that her honor can only be saved if her daughter marries with the mechanic.

This decision should not affect their futures or their dreams, since they consider Cutberto as a person of lower level to them, they assure that this marriage will not last long, since they put their social position.

In the Honeymoon, which is in Acapulco, Guerrero, is where the terrible treatment from everyone begins, which results in funny situations, although difficult moments for the mechanic, which end up being a great romance.

The success of this film was such that it was by seven weeks on the billboard at the famous Mexico Cinema. In addition, Pedro de Aguillón won the Ariel Award for Best Actor in a Frame and was adapted in 1968 into the film entitled Romeo and Juliet.

This film was one of the last five that Pedro Infante made (Photo: Capture / Film ‘The Innocent’)

It was from this tape that the rumors of a supposed romance between Silvia Pinal and Pedro Infante, since their chemistry was so good that it was believed that the romance of Mané and Cruci He had achieved go beyond the screens.

It was the protagonist who had to deny since then that there was never any sentimental relationship between her and him Guamúchil idol, because this was one of the Infante’s latest projects.

In her biographical book, Silvia confessed that they actually had a very close friendship, so much so that the Sinaloan spent a lot of time with the Pinal family. They were never seen as anything else since each I was interested in someone else.

