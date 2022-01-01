The first trade of many in the Lakers? Cavaliers get a champion player with LeBron James

A player who was champion with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first move of several in NBA 2021-22.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) does not stop for a second and has already delivered the first surprise exchange by Los angeles lakers, which they delivered to a player who came out champion with Lebron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This agreement comes from the necessity of both franchises. On the one hand, the Cleveland team has had a great season, but this week they received harsh news with the injury of Ricky Rubio that will marginalize him for the rest of the campaign and that adds to another base already lost, Darius garland.

On the side of those led by Frank vogel, the situation is even worse, since they are in a state of emergency because they do not achieve the expected triumphs, and many rumors indicate that a bomb exchange to acquire a star is about to fall.

With that in mind Rajon rondo He is one of those who has participated the least in the Lakers when this free agency brought him with the idea that he will once again be that essential player that he was in the 2020 Playoffs. Of course, he is still a very experienced 35-year-old point guard, four-time All-Star, two-time champion, and a great leader on and off the court.

Los Angeles Lakers trade Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers

This Friday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN He reported that Rajon Rondo passed the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exchange that gave Denzel Valentine to Los Angeles Lakers. Valentine is expected to be cut to get a free spot on the roster.