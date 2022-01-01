The forceful response of Xavi Hernández about the possible signing of Álvaro Morata by FC Barcelona

2022-01-01

And he added on the subject: “It is the situation we have, but we must face it with positivity. Mallorca will have important casualties. We are Barça and whoever plays must perform at their best. If these games are not suspended, I don’t know which one will be suspended from now on. Common sense? There are not”.

“I do not know. It is not a question for me, it is for those who decide. We are to abide by the rules, but we have 18 casualties, eleven due to Covid. If we want a show, the League cannot afford it. It’s a decaf match for everyone. The situation is borderline. Now we are doing antigen tests and there could be more cases ”.

In addition, he referred to the possible signing of Álvaro Morata by FC Barcelona and left a forceful answer. Here we leave you everything that the DT spoke.

Xavi Hernández gave the first press conference in 2022, in his appearance he spoke of various issues such as that the game against Mallorca, his next rival, should not have been played due to the multiple casualties.

Regain self-esteem

“I think the team has gotten it back. Against Elche and Sevilla the team has been very good. We are getting closer to what we want. The sensations are very good, but they are four points out of six possible. The team has taken a step forward in many respects ”.

Casualties for tomorrow

“We will prepare the game to win it. Any player who participates and plays, will do it in the best possible way. With 17 casualties, that the game is not suspended, it seems crazy to me ”.

Minutes for Riqui Puig

“Those who participate tomorrow will have a new opportunity. For Riqui too. Any minute they play, they are opportunities to show their level ”.

The state of Pedri, Ansu and Memphis

“In principle, I don’t have them for tomorrow. They do partial training, but they are not 100%. They are close, but it is still early.

The arrival of Ferran Torres

“It is a spectacular signing. You have tremendous ambition and predisposition. It’s going to give us a lot. He has had great coaches, he can play in the three positions in front. We will see how the issue of the salary limit remains. There must be exits. If Ousmane renews, it would allow us to make one or two signings ”.

Morata blaugrana?

“Let’s talk about the players we have. Ferran Torres and Alves are going to improve our squad, they are very good for our style of play. The rest are hypotheses, it does not concern me ”.

Possible exits

“We are working on it. The transfer market started today. We have to value many things. So that, among people, they must go out first, that is clear ”.

Luuk de Jong and Demir’s situation

“They have a contract, they are on the squad and they can take part at any time. We will have to play with the salary limit, but both are part of the squad today ”.

Conversation with Dembélé

“I naturally told him that we need him. He is an important player for us. He has missed the goal, but he knows that the sports project is very interesting for him. The economic issue does not concern me ”.