The impact of Covid-19 in America before the start of the tournament

The Covid-19 at the international level it has had a considerable rebound in recent weeks and with regard particularly to the soccer, numerous cases have occurred in different leagues internationally to the extent that players have had to be separated for their respective quarantine and thus, prevent the spread of the virus.

This Thursday, the MX League released the statistics of recent infections in its different categories. There were a total of 93 positive cases of which 26 occurred in the First division, 21 in the Female, 23 in Expansion and 23 more in Basic forces, all this detected in a total of 3 thousand 757 tests applied.

In that sense, Monumental Eagles was able to know that America did not report any cases of Coronavirus at least as far as the first team is concerned. It should be remembered that, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Coapa they have been extremely strict with health protocols, which has been reflected in that they were one of the clubs with the least contagion.

“Liga MX, under the instructions of the executive president, Mikel Arriola, closely monitors the application of the agreed protocols, appreciates the commitment of the clubs and makes a call not to lower our guard and be constant in the use of face masks, disinfection of hands and healthy distance ahead of the end of the preseason and the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament“, said the Liga MX statement on this issue.

In this way, the Eagles are shaping up to reach their first match of the tournament without losses due to Covid-19Although the application of tests is expected before the commitment against Puebla to confirm that none of the players is infected and at risk of spreading the virus to those around them.