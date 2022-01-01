The Michael Jordan Record LeBron James Just Joined

Both players share a brand in the NBA that only they possess, proving that they are part of the best that has passed through the courts of the league.

Lebron James Y Michael Jordan will always share a special page on the National Basketball Association (NBA), as they are always involved in the conversation about who is the best in the history of the league.

Many vote for ‘MJ’, others for ‘Bron, but the truth is that they are exceptional players who did theirs in different generations, and they are (were) part of the reason for several fans to go to the fields or watch the games on television.

Just to add another line to your personal record book, the Los Angeles Lakers jersey 6 you have recently entered your name with ex Chicago Bulls as the only ones to have a particular record.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan

Lebron James He carried the offensive weight of the Californians against the Portland Trail Blazers in their victory, 139-106. What’s more, joined Michael Jordan (x3) as the only ones to record a 40-point match and no turnovers, as reported by Statmuse, a portal dedicated to statistics.

In that commitment, ‘Bron left on the floor of the Crypto.com Arena a production of 43 units, 4 assists and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes contested to briefly return the joy to the Lakers after a string of losses.