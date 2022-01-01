the most asked digestive topics

Javier Crespo, president of the Spanish Digestive Pathology Society (SEPD).

The date for the exam MIR 2022 It is approaching and thousands of medical graduates are immersed in the final months of preparation. In order to make the task easier for students, Medical Writing he delves into one of the specialties that make up the test. On this occasion, to address the branch of Digestive system, the specialty “most represented” in the MIR for years, the newspaper has the collaboration of Javier Crespo, President of the Spanish Digestive Pathology Society (SEPD).

According to the president of the National Digestive Commission, digestive pathology, understood as the set of medical and surgical pathology, is the specialty with the most presence in examinations in recent years. In this sense, Crespo recalls, as proof of this data, that in the MIR 2019 it was the area of ​​knowledge about which the most questions were raised in the exam. Specifically, it captured a total of 14 questions; the same as in the 2020 test.

“Traditionally, the MIR examination gives much relevance to digestive pathology, probably as a consequence of the abundant teaching body of the pathology itself and of high prevalence”, Details the specialist.

What are the Digestive issues most asked in the MIR?

Regarding the contents of the specialty that have a greater weight in the exercise, an aspect highly requested by applicants, the doctor acknowledges that it is “difficult” to establish a priority of topics, given the high number of Digestive issues. However, he maintains that the topics that raise the most questions, in descending order, are: inflammatory bowel disease, viral hepatitis, cirrhosis and its complications, small bowel disorders with special reference to malabsorption, acid-related esophagogastric pathology and, finally, cancer colorectal in any of its aspects. “Of the topics mentioned, at least one question is practically safe every year”, he assures.

In this regard, the chairman of the SEPD specifies that, in general, questions tend to be related to treatment and diagnosis. “The clinic occupies an intermediate place, and, in general, questions about pathophysiology and etiology are less frequent,” he adds.



Tips for the last weeks of MIR preparation

“Effort, continuity, perseverance and, especially, tranquility and an adequate method of study are basic.” These are the main recommendations of Crespo for the 13,059 applicants who will face the test to qualify for one of the 8,188 spaces offered by the Ministry of Health for this call.

“Since it is a lengthy endeavor, scheduled study and perhaps group study are useful tools. It is very important that you remember that, in general, there is a good relationship between academic performance during the Medicine degree and the MIR score. And as many are excellent students, they will have adequate recognition in the exam ”, concludes the president of the National Digestive Commission, who encourages all the candidates in this final stretch for the celebration of MIR 2022.