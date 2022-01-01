The moving message from Los Tigres del Norte to say goodbye to a family member of the band

The Tigres del Norte released very bad news for the norteño family. It is about the death of Juventino Angulo Lara, was brother of Oscar Lara and cousin of the rest of the members of the band. The message was spread by Instagram and quickly the social network was filled with condolences for the loss.

The Cousin of Los Tigres del Norte, Juventino Angulo Lara, He was a very close brother of Óscar Lara, the band’s drummer since the beginning of the band. In all these years, Juventino Angulo Lara was seen accompanying the band during its endless tours. He is even seen in some videos where he sang with Hernán and Jorge Hernández, the main voices.

Source: Instagram Los Tigres del Norte

In social networks, the interpreters of the hits Black Door, Chief of Chiefs and Blows in the Heart reported the saddest news of this 2021 “Our dear cousin and brother Juventino Angulo Lara He went to heaven to continue singing and playing ”, you can read on his Instagram account.

“We regret his departure with our hearts and we will always remember him with all our hearts,” concluded the group Los Tigres del Norte. In the post you can see the image of your partner through a very special photo. In this one, you see Juventino together with all the members of the band.

Source: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Anyway, bad news comes with good news. Next year, The North Tigers They will release the full album in its deluxe version. A tour of shows is going to emerge from this new material, which has already made some of his concerts in Mexico official.