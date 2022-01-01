The moving message from Los Tigres del Norte to say goodbye to a family member of the band

The Tigres del Norte released very bad news for the norteño family. It is about the death of Juventino Angulo Lara, was brother of Oscar Lara and cousin of the rest of the members of the band. The message was spread by Instagram and quickly the social network was filled with condolences for the loss.

The Cousin of Los Tigres del Norte, Juventino Angulo Lara, He was a very close brother of Óscar Lara, the band’s drummer since the beginning of the band. In all these years, Juventino Angulo Lara was seen accompanying the band during its endless tours. He is even seen in some videos where he sang with Hernán and Jorge Hernández, the main voices.

