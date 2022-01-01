The player who faced Miguel Herrera, the DT did not hold and would throw him out of Tigres

The player who had an argument with Miguel Herrera and would have one foot away from Nuevo León

December 31, 2021 · 2:27 PM

The attitudes you have taken Miguel Herrera in Tigers they have not fallen well to the internal of the team, one of the players who disagreed with the Louse was Rafael Carioca, who had no qualms about facing DT, now they want him out.

According to journalist Roberto Flores, the Tigres board wants to send Rafael Carioca to the Atlético de Mineiro as a bargaining chip by the player that would be brought as a new feline reinforcement.

In Tigres it did not go down well that the player has claimed him Miguel Herrera on the ownership of Sebastian Cordova, who took the place from the Brazilian midfielder. The player did not like it and expressed it to the Louse.

Why doesn’t Miguel Herrera want Carioca in Tigres?

According to various sources, since the arrival of Miguel Herrera, the player more closed to change his way of play, quite the opposite, with Guido Pizarro who went from midfielder to defense in the last tournament. Given this, Herrera would not see him as a good element for the club.

