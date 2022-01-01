The real value that Barcelona SC owes to Michael Arroyo was known

Michael Arroyo assures that Barcelona SC owes him 8 million dollars, but the real value of the debt was known.

A few days ago the Barcelona SC environment was surprised after hearing Michael Arroyo’s statements in which he claimed that he sued the club. After the words of ‘Gambetita’, it transpired that the amount requested by the player is 8 million dollars, a very high amount for Ecuadorian football.

The directors of the ‘Idol of the Shipyard’ came out to deny the figure that Arroyo asks for, since “it is not close to reality” according to them. From BSC they did not know the value that the former club player must pay, but some media close to the club made known what the real value of the debt is.

According to the Ídolo Pasión portal, the debt that Barcelona SC has with Michael Arroyo amounts to 1.8 million dollars, an amount very far from the 8 million that ‘Gambetita’ asks for. This would be an amount that the club must pay Arroyo in a short time to avoid penalties, something that will not be easy for BSC.

The management of Alejandro Alfaro Moreno as president of the ‘Toreros’ has not allowed the team to receive a sanction for debts, which means a great job to get the resources and cancel them. For now there has been no notification from FIFA, but to avoid problems they will seek to fix with Arroyo.