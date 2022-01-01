The reason why Charly Rodríguez accepted Cruz Azul’s offer and will be signed at Clausura 2022

All ready. Carlos Rodríguez will become Cruz Azul’s fourth signing for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. The midfielder, from the Rayados de Monterrey, will arrive in a final transfer, exchanged for Luis Romo. The celestial one accepted the negotiation first, then the royal one joined.

This Wednesday, after the Gang’s friendly against Correcaminos, Charly left El Barrial without having added a minute in the preparation match. There he confirmed to the press that is in talks with the Machine, but they are already finalizing the final details for the signing of the contract this week.

Information reveals that Rodríguez, in addition to Alejandro Mayorga and Uriel Antuna, would be formalized as Cruz Azul signings on the last day of the year. That is why Charly is expected to fly to Mexico City this Thursday, the 30th, to carry out the medical examinations and proceed to the subsequent signing of the contract.

But why did the scratch make the decision to sign for the Machine? As reported by Marca Claro, Charly will have two exit clauses: a high, to prevent other Liga MX clubs from coming for him, and one with a low amount, especially for teams in Europe, which would allow an easy exit in case of coming from the Old Continent.

As Rodríguez is one of the best players in the Mexican National Team today, and scouters have followed him for months, is that the ease of leaving the club that Cruz Azul proposed to him in the face of an eventual European offer, ended up opting for La Noria as your next sports house.