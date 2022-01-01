The result of América vs Pachuca in their only friendly before the Clausura 2022

America He had his only preparation match this morning for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League in which he will start with his participation against Puebla next Friday, January 7, on the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Pachuca It was the azulcrema synodal on the court of Aztec stadium and with this, the brief preseason of the team of Santiago Solari.

After days of double session work at the facilities of Coapa, the Millonets welcomed the Tuzos at Colossus of Santa Úrsula Y Santiago Solari took the opportunity to rehearse with the team that may be present against The fringe, even with the question of knowing if the reinforcements Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos They will be in a position to be holders in said collation.

The first goal of the match made him Roger Martinez, who seems to walk fine since in training he has also been seen in good shape facing the goal. That was the only goal in the game for the creams, who in the second half were hit on the scoreboard with a goal of Roberto de la Rosa.

After the meeting, the American team received the rest of the day off to be able to enjoy the end of the year parties with their families and this Saturday they will report back at the club’s facilities to fully start with the preparation before the duel with Puebla next week.

During the days to come, the work sessions will no longer be doubles so that the players loosen up as much as possible before the game where they will seek to keep the first three points of the tournament.