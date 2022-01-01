The Spanish League receives 2022 with Barcelona-Mallorca and Getafe-Real Madrid under threat from covid-19

2021-12-31

The Spanish league football will live between Saturday and Monday a day 19 that began on the last Friday of 2021 and will end in 2022, but with the common denominator of the shadow of covid-19, that hits their clubs.

After a brief Christmas break, the return to work has meant a succession of positive announcements, to which the great ones have not been unrelated.

See: Dembelé will leave Barcelona and already has an agreement in principle with Juventus in Turin

The FC Barcelona has nine positives to covid-19 after the announcement this Thursday of three new cases, those of Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde. In addition to those already announced by Ousmane Dembelé, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gabi and Dani Alves.

The Real Madrid announced on Thursday the positive of Luka Jovic, a day after having reported the infections of Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. Eight other players of the ‘merengue’ club were infected with the coronavirus since mid-December.