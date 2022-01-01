The Spanish League receives 2022 with Barcelona-Mallorca and Getafe-Real Madrid under threat from covid-19

2021-12-31
The Spanish league football will live between Saturday and Monday a day 19 that began on the last Friday of 2021 and will end in 2022, but with the common denominator of the shadow of covid-19, that hits their clubs.
After a brief Christmas break, the return to work has meant a succession of positive announcements, to which the great ones have not been unrelated.
The FC Barcelona has nine positives to covid-19 after the announcement this Thursday of three new cases, those of Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde. In addition to those already announced by Ousmane Dembelé, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gabi and Dani Alves.
The Real Madrid announced on Thursday the positive of Luka Jovic, a day after having reported the infections of Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. Eight other players of the ‘merengue’ club were infected with the coronavirus since mid-December.
The Barcelona (7th) must visit Mallorca on Sunday (15th) and the Real Madrid (1st) the same day to Getafe (16th).
The Real Madrid They are the leader in the standings, with eight points ahead of Sevilla (2nd), who visit Cádiz del Choco Lozano (19th) on Monday.
At Atlético de Madrid, there are four players who have tested positive, as announced on Thursday: Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Joao Félix and Héctor Herrera. Coach Diego Simeone joins them.
Atlético (5th) must face Rayo Vallecano (4th) on Sunday, another team very affected by the covid at this time, since according to the Spanish press it would have 17 positives.
This Friday, the last day of the year 2021, the first game was played on date 19. Valencia, eighth classified in La Spanish league, missed a great opportunity to get into Champions League positions, losing 2-1 at home to Espanyol (9th), who came back with two goals in the last minutes.
On Saturday January 1 there are no scheduled matches and the day will be completed between Sunday 2 and Monday 3.
Sunday:
(7:00 am) Getafe – Real Madrid
(9:15 am) Atlético de Madrid – Rayo
(9:15 am) Elche – Granada
(11:30 am) Betis – Celta
(11:30 am) Alavés – Real Sociedad
(2:00 pm) Mallorca – Barcelona
Monday:
(12:00 pm) Villarreal – Raise
(2:00 pm) Osasuna – Athletic
(2:00 pm) Cádiz – Seville