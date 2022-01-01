The submissive homeland: Formosa received 120 million pesos in subsidies to complete the nuclear medicine and radiotherapy center

This past Friday, the Ministry of Health of the Nation granted the province of Formosa a subsidy for almost 120 million pesos for the completion of complementary works of the Project of the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy “Dr. Néstor Kirchner”.

This project had a completion date for 2014 but surprisingly, the Formosa government asked for more funds than budgeted and the Macri government responded that they had to take over because the money had been sent to them.

The work is the only one in the Nuclear Plan devised by Néstor Kirchner that was not completed in the entire country within the corresponding deadlines, even with the budget 100% executed.

The curious thing about this question is that the meeting and financial aid to get the potatoes out of Insfrán about the stoppage of the work occurred between roosters and midnight. There were no publications on Insfrán’s Twitter, on his Facebook, there were no official statements. Everything was silent. Of course, the government has been promoting for a long time that they would finish the work with their own resources, but now they have given it all the money to finish a Hospital that should have been finished for at least 6 years.

It was through resolution 2021-4096 and after a meeting between the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the governor of the province, Gildo Insfrán, where they finalized the details of this financing that arose as a request when the head of the portfolio visited Formosa .

This granting of precisely 119,786,966.77 pesos is given within the framework of the strategic recommendations of the Pan American Health Organization for hospitals to be an active part of the transformation of health systems towards universal health, as part of the of the integrated networks of health services.

In turn, from a statement released by the Ministry of Health they announced that the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy would have the technology and infrastructure necessary to carry out the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of various pathologies, such as cancer , cardiological and neurological.

“The completion of the Center, achieved through the subsidy, will have a direct impact on the health of the local population, especially for those patients with specific diseases who will be able to access treatments and diagnoses in their province,” they concluded in the message of the briefcase.