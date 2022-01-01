These are the challenges that Cuba has in the new year 2022

In this file photo taken on Oct. 27, 2021, a pedicab cruises down a street decorated with a huge Cuban flag in Havana on Oct. 27, 2021. (YAMIL LAGE / AFP Photo via Getty Images)

The redirection of the precarious Cuban economic situation is the main challenge facing the country, immersed in one of its greatest crises in decades, something that can have repercussions in very diverse spheres, from political to cultural, passing through sports.

These are some of the main challenges facing Cuba in 2022:

PANDEMIC CONTROL

Cuba closes 2021 with the epidemiological situation apparently under control despite the global spread of the omicron variant, of which only five cases have been detected on the island. In recent weeks, the average number of new infections has not exceeded one hundred a day. Gone are the peaks of July and August, with more than 9,000 daily positives and about a hundred deaths a day from complications linked to covid-19.

Keeping the epidemiological situation under control in 2022 is essential for Cuba. To maintain its health system, which was already in a precarious structural situation before the pandemic, and also for its economy, which depends on the inflow of foreign currency reported by international tourism.

IMMUNIZATION OF THE POPULATION

The Cuban authorities raise to 85% the percentage of the national population, of 11.2 million people, that has already received the complete schedule of one of the three vaccines that the country has developed against covid-19: Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus. The immunization campaign includes minors from the age of two.

The state company BioCubaFarma has assured that they are analyzing the omicron variant in case it is necessary to modulate the current vaccines in order to maintain their effectiveness (higher than 90% in the three cases according to their own studies, which have not been contrasted by independent institutions). to this mutation and that, if necessary, they would be able to produce the updated formulas shortly.

PROTESTS

The serious economic crisis that the country is going through – due to the combination of the pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and mismanagement by the state – has caused throughout 2021 shortages, queues to obtain basic food and medicine, prolonged blackouts and a high inflation. This situation was the breeding ground in which the massive spontaneous protests in July took place, in which thousands of people came out to protest throughout the country against the government.

The current macroeconomic situation in Cuba is similar, although the epidemiological context is more positive, and disaffection and discontent persist in large social groups. The failure of the dissident march of November 15 had more to do with the deployment of State Security than with a change in the framework conditions.

PRISONERS

According to the NGO Cubalex, 1,320 people have been detained in Cuba as a result of the July 11 protests, of which 698 were still in prison or with precautionary measures of deprivation of liberty of some kind as of December 20, while the legal process progressed in her against. Among those arrested are well-known activists, but also anonymous citizens who came out to protest on July 11.

Faced with criticism from NGOs, governments and international organizations, the Cuban Executive denies that they are trials of a political nature. The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently assured that in the country “there are no political prisoners” and that Cubans “can freely demonstrate” against the revolution.

GROWTH AND INFLATION

Cuba’s gross domestic product (GDP) collapsed 13% in the year and a half between March 2020 and September 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, according to government figures. However, in the last quarter of 2021, thanks to the control of the pandemic and the reopening of tourism, a “gradual” recovery has begun which, according to the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will allow closing 2021 with a growth of 2%. By 2022 the Cuban Government plans to grow 4%.

The Minister of Finance and Prices, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, assured this December that “solving the high inflation is the main challenge of the economy.” The Cuban government estimates that this year will close with a 70% price increase in retail trade. In the informal market, a more than usual space for buying and selling basic essentials for many Cubans, inflation has shot up to 6,900%, according to estimates by the Executive.

US SANCTIONS

One of the burdens on the Cuban economy for decades is the embargo imposed by the United States, which tightened the previous government, led by Donald Trump (2017-2021), with 243 new sanctions, in one of its last decisions before abandoning the White House and after having reversed the process of bilateral rapprochement promoted by his predecessor, Barack Obama (2009-2017), a moment known as the “thaw.”

Current US President Joe Biden promised during the campaign to remove this latest package of sanctions, but has failed to do so in his first year in office. The White House policy with respect to Cuba has been “under review” for months. Behind this caution is the increase in repression on the island, as was clear after July 11 and around November 15, but also the effect that a step in this sense could have on the vote of the Cuban community and in general Latin American in the elections scheduled in 2022 in the decisive state of Florida.

RECOVER INTERNATIONAL TOURISM

The recovery of international tourism is key for Cuba. It is the second official source of foreign currency -only behind the sale of professional services abroad- and accounts for about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Maintaining the flow of tourists depends directly on the epidemiological situation both in Cuba and in the main tourist source markets, where there are countries with uneven evolution of the pandemic, such as Canada, Russia and Spain.

The shortage of basic products such as food and medicine can be linked, among other reasons, to the lack of foreign exchange, which undermines Cuba’s import capacity. The country reactivated international tourism on November 15, after significantly reducing the incidence of the coronavirus in the country after months of hiatus in the tourism sector, but the extension of the omicron variant poses a threat.

KEEP THE OLYMPIC LEVEL

Cuba achieved seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals in Tokyo, ranking fourteenth in the international ranking. Thus, he achieved his best result in 20 years, by remaining in the Japanese event ahead of his records of Beijing 2008 (3 golds, 10 silver, 17 bronzes), London 2012 (5, 7, 15) and Rio de Janeiro 2016 (5 , 2, 4). The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke of a “sporting feat.”

Maintaining this level for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 will not be easy for Cuban sport, especially affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic and the implications that covid-19 is having on international competitions.

RETAINING TALENT IN BASEBALL

Half of Cuba’s under-23 baseball team took advantage of the World Cup in Mexico this October to defect. Many sought their fortune in the Major League Baseball (MLB) of the United States, something impossible if they continued to play and reside on the island. They were not the first: in June there had been two other outings during the Cuban concentration for the pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas, played in stadiums in Florida (USA).

Behind these defections is the breaking of the agreement between the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) and the MLB, an agreement that allowed the “safe and orderly” insertion of Cuban athletes in that circuit without losing their residence. The agreement was finalized during the thaw caused by the government of US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and that the administration of his successor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), annulled when he came to power.

KEEP THE STRIKE IN BOXING

The Cuban fighters obtained a good record in the Tokyo Olympics, in the world championship and in the I Junior Pan American Games. Only boxing achieved one out of every three Cuban medals in the Japanese capital and it became the sport that contributed the most metals (four golds and one bronze) to the country, thus revalidating its status as the “flagship” of Cuban sport.

Three months later, at the World Cup in Serbia, the Cuban delegation won three golds. The regional competition in Cali reported four bands, a silver medal and a bronze medal, to the Cuban showcases.