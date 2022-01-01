They assassinated Angela Kukawski, the manager of the Kardashian sisters | United States | Los Angeles | WORLD

Angela Kukawski, the renowned business manager of several high-profile North American celebrities – including the Kardashian-Jenner family of influencers – was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle with signs of having been strangled, the Homicide division reported. Los Angeles Police.

Kukawski She was 55 years old and had been reported missing on December 22 in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. However, his body was found hours later inside the trunk of his vehicle at 1500 Patricia Ave, in Simi Valley, with marks of having suffered a severe blow to the head and of having been hangedThey stated from the Ventura County Medical Examiner unit.

Detectives arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason barker, 49, as the main suspect in the murder, CNN noted. Police believe Barker killed Kukawski inside his Sherman Oaks home and placed her inside his vehicle, which he later left in Simi Valley, a thirty-minute drive away.

Angela Kukawski was the manager of the Kardashians and several celebrities

The murdered woman’s boyfriend remains in custody at the Van Nuys Jail and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder and torture against him.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, for its part, set the alleged femicide bail of $ 2 million but later increased it to $ 3 million. The detainee will appear in court on January 12, but it is not yet known whether he hired a lawyer.

Kukawski was the mother of five children and was also known as Angela Castro. Loved and respected in the celebrity scene, she had worked for the Boulevard Management agency in California, a company that provides “specialized financial management services to artists, athletes and high-net-worth individuals,” as noted on its website.

In addition to having worked with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie KardashianAlong with the mother and also manager Kris Jenner Kardashian, among the list of clients of the representative allegedly murdered by her boyfriend were numerous celebrities such as singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj and rapper Offset.

Manager Angela Kukawski was 55 years old and was found in the trunk of her car, Los Angeles Police said. (Los Angeles Police).

The most hardworking, trustworthy and sweet person you can ever meet, ”Minaj wrote on her Instagram stories. “You didn’t deserve this Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace, “he added.

“Angela was really the best. He cared for each of us and made things happen that were impossible, “the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN.

“We will miss her very much and send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

______________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Are travel restrictions returning? The new variant of COVID-19, Ómicron, is leading the WHO and various governments to give certain recommendations and take certain measures to stop its spread. Here we tell you what it is about.

