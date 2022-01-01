They cut the broadcast of Farewell of the Year from Puerto Rico on several ABC stations

Several stations of the North American television network ABC abruptly cut off the broadcast of Farewell of the Year that took place in the Convention District of Puerto Rico just seconds before midnight.

This caused a bitter taste in social networks where dozens of netizens posted videos of the situation in which the Puerto Rican actress, Roselyn Sánchez and the Puerto Rican reggaeton Dady Yankee appeared, counting down from the aforementioned place, however, with two seconds to go. As the clock struck 12 midnight, the transmission was cut off.

In the clips it can be seen that one of the stations began to broadcast a newscast, while in others you can see advertisements.

ABC broadcast for the first time from Puerto Rico the event “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve”.

Last October it was announced that Puerto Rico was going to be the first host in the United States for the farewell to the year of the North American network.

“We are very excited to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve on our Island and to have this high-caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people. This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historical event, but also lets various communities around the world know that our Island is ready to receive tourism and promote economic development, “said the Governor of Puerto Rico at that time. , Pedro Pierluisi at a press conference held at the Convention Center, in Miramar.

The Island’s participation, which included the hiring of world-class Puerto Rican artists, cost $ 3.6 million and was organized by the Convention Center District with federal money from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) that has been received to combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.