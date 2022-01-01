$! They even ask to erase them! Why does China prohibit tattoos for its national players?

2021-12-30

The Chinese Ministry of Sports has banned tattoos from national team footballers and invited those who have them to remove them, at a time when authorities want to curb fashions they consider vulgar.

From music to online games, to reality television and tutoring, China tries to short-tie its youth and impose virile and patriotic values ​​in opposition to what they see as moral decay from abroad.

Now it is the turn of the soccer team players who, from now on, will have a “formal ban on having new tattoos,” the Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Those who already have tattoos are advised to have them erased,” the statement continues. “In case of particular circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training and competitions,” he added.

In the case of the lower categories of the national team, from under-20 and below, the selectors will be “strictly prohibited” from calling up tattooed players.