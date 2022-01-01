They present an appeal for protection against ISP for preventing the use of a drug in veterinary medicine

The Chilean Veterinary Medical College (Colmevet) filed a protection appeal against the Public Health Institute (ISPCH) in the Santiago Court of Appeals, for having surprisingly decided to prohibit the preparation of Trilostane in veterinary medicine in a magisterial recipe book.

This drug for human use is the only one for the treatment of dogs with Hyperadrenocorticism or Cushing’s Syndrome in veterinary medicine worldwide, and its non-administration could cause death.

“We have the duty to protect the welfare of animals and channel the concerns of doctors and veterinary doctors for the future of their patients, so we are carrying out a series of actions in order for the ISP to reverse this measure, since we are talking about the life or death of hundreds of dogs ”, indicated María José Ubilla, national president of Colmevet.

He added that “this problem regarding the access of veterinary medicine to human drugs is a discussion that we have had with the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Public Health, the Agricultural Livestock Service and the Association of Schools and Faculties of Veterinary Medicine through a work table that we set up this year, and that precisely seeks to solve this problem of access to medicines that today only exist in human medicine and that are vital for the life and well-being of animals ”.

“Unfortunately, the drastic decision of the ISP regarding Trilostano indicates that all the efforts aimed at intersectoral work are not considered by the authorities, and that speaks ill of the role of the State in these matters,” said Dr. Ubilla.

Trilostane is used for the treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome, one of the most common endocrinopathies in dogs and requires permanent administration supervised by a veterinarian.

It is estimated that in our country about 2% of dogs present this pathology that includes signs such as polydipsia, polyuria, polyphagia, weight gain, abdominal enlargement, dermatological changes, panting, weakness, muscle atrophy, lethargy and behavioral changes. which affects not only the physical well-being, but also the mental well-being of the animals that suffer from the pathology.