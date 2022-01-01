They reveal a MILLIONAIRE amount that Vicente Fernández paid for his LUXURIOUS charro suits | VIDEO

The mythical charro suits that dressed Vicente Fernandez They were made with the finest fabrics by the best seamstresses in Mexico, this work full of perfection, which always gave Chente an impeccable image, were covered by beads. millionaires that were revealed after his death, check how much “El Charro de Huentitán” paid for his luxurious charro suits.

Don Lucio Díaz was Vicente Fernández’s personal tailor, he better than anyone knows the secrets behind Chente’s emblematic charro suits, the luxurious finishes that accentuated the first quality materials that generated a millionaire amount to pay at the time of delivery.

Related news

The weight of the charro suits of Vicente Fernandez, They came to exceed six kilos, due to the precious metals that were used during its production, so its price, valued in dollars, reached a sum millionaire that only the king of the Mexican regional could afford.

The charro suits de Chente were made in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, with an artisan process that captivated not only Vicente Fernández, but another great Mexican charro such as Antonio Aguilar. Vicente Fernández died on December 12, 2021 because of a series of illnesses that kept him fighting for his life for 4 months until he gave up.

Recently, one of the luxurious Chente’s suits was dressed by his grandson, Alex Fernández, who used the mustard-colored charro suit as a tribute, the same suit that became an icon for the followers of Vicente Fernandez. This a week after the death of the great singer, during a concert by Alejandro Fernández in Guadalajara.

This is the MILLIONAIRE sum that Vicente Fernández paid for his LUXURIOUS charro suits | VIDEO

In accordance with Lucio Diaz Ugalde, the composition of the charro suits, which included fine fabrics and precious metals, took several days of work, so their cost was high.

Vicente Fernandez came to pay until 350,000 pesos for each charro suit he used, so among his collection of luxurious outfits he keeps a millionaire figure that surely after his death will increase substantially.

The one who could be the charro suit Chente’s most valuable would be the one he used in 1984 when he performed in a crowded Plaza de Toros México, in one of the best concerts that Vicente Fernandez He offered, as a further curiosity about this costume, inside the hat he brings the Virgin of Guadalupe, it was the same costume that Alex Fernández used to pay tribute to him.

In this video, Vicente Fernández’s tailor tells all about the luxurious Singer Charro costumes: