They sell Aguirre to Chivas, but Amaury Vergara continues to sin as stingy

Chivas could have signed Eduardo Aguirre but Amaury Vergara does not plan to pay for him.

December 31, 2021 · 4:38 PM

Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez they continue to suffer to be able to specify reinforcements for the 2022 Clausura tournament and Chivas he will most likely have to play with practically the same squad from the last tournament.

Chivas could only add to Roberto Alvarado to the team in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, but nevertheless, Michel Leaño He would continue to await the arrival of a forward center to improve Chivas’ scoring quota after scoring only 13 goals in the regular phase of the previous tournament.

More news from Chivas: Chivas offered it in exchange for Eduardo Aguirre but Santos did not want this trunk

For it, Chivas I would have looked for Eduardo AguirreHowever, according to journalist David Medrano, Saints would be willing to sell to “Mute”, before which Chivas would not have accepted and would have asked to acquire Aguirre in exchange for players like Cristian Calderon.

How much would it cost Chivas to sign Eduardo Aguirre

According to figures from Transfermarkt, Chivas I would have to pay Santos Laguna at least 2.3 million dollars, a figure that Amaury vergara He would not be willing to fork out for having one of the most promising forwards in Liga MX.

More news from Chivas: Michel Leaño dismisses this Chivas symbol as old and sends it to the bank