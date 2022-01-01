https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220101/esta-criptomoneda-podria-destronar-al-bitcoin-en-el-2022-1119937225.html

This cryptocurrency could dethrone bitcoin in 2022

Digital currencies continue to gain ground around the world. But 2022 could become a point of no return for some of them

In 2022, Russia could begin testing the digital ruble, something the expert calls “a promising and important project for the country’s economy.” For its part, China is about to launch the digital yuan, based on blockchain technology and which has already gone through several stages of tests carried out in different parts of the Asian country. The large-scale test is expected to take place in February 2022, during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Payments with the digital yuan will be based on the principle of controlled anonymity: while low value payments will not require anything except the user’s phone number, in certain cases, they will have to go through the so-called KYC verification (meet your It should be remembered that China and Russia are not the only countries seeking to adopt a virtual currency at the state level. For example, in 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria launched the digital currency eNaira. However, “it is difficult to trust African digital currencies, as a national currency should be based on a strong economy and a strong judicial system,” says Ordov. It adds that it is unlikely that digital currencies issued by central banks will be able to compete with cryptocurrencies. As for the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, it could cede the lead to ethereum in the event that the transition to the so-called proof-of-stake algorithm (PoS) – a distributed consensus protocol that secures a cryptocurrency network by requesting proof of possession of such coins – is successful. PoS does not require powerful equipment or consume a lot of power, making it cheaper than other protocols.Ordov notes that the cryptocurrency industry continues to advance, so it is possible that tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies will appear on the market in the future next. “For now, the most important thing is whether the major world powers would be ready to legalize them,” adds the expert. It also explains that the state always seeks to maintain a monopoly on the issuance of money, and this is the main reason why most countries still do not accept cryptocurrencies as legal tender.

