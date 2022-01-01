This is all the world money that has been invested in NFTs in 2021

As usual, calculate value of this type of products it’s complicated . First of all, because purchases are not made in dollars, but in Ethereum (or Ether, which is the correct term that absolutely no one uses). Of course, the value of Ethereum has not been stable during this year – nor does it have any plans to do so in the medium-long term. And furthermore, not all NFTs are bought with ETH. There are so many side-chains of Ethereums that operate with their own tokens, each with its own prices and with his volatility .

It will be a scam, it will be the revolution or it will be what everyone wants, but when the Collins Dictionary selects the term “NFT” as “Word of the Year”, something is cooking. And yes, in 2020 there was already a little talk about NFTs, but not a millionth of that during this 2021.

This is the Market Cap of the NFTs in 2021

Ok, we are clear that put a price on it to all this amalgamation of crypto art, monkeys with sunglasses, punks dodgy, interesting collectibles and images that seem designed to produce epileptic seizures is not easy. However, every market has to be quantifiable. There is a piece of information that we know as ‘Market capitalization’, which is basically used in the stock market to assess the current state of a company or compare its value at different stages. In English it is known as “Market Cap.” The data is the product of the number of shares of a share times their price. And the interesting thing here is that anything can be measured with this tool. Not only stocks, but it is also valid to quantify gold, commodities, cryptocurrencies and, obviously, NFTs.

On the negative side, the market capitalization it is only an estimate, a photography. For example, today Bitcoin is worth $ 46.8K, and almost 19 million have been mined (that is, that is the total number of tokens that exist). If we multiply, we get a value of approximately 900 billion dollars, which would be its Market Cap. However, if we all started selling bitcoins like crazy tonight, the price would plummet, its market capitalization falling along with it.

According DappRadar estimates, a company that is dedicated to tracking data on the blockchain, the NFTs have moved a total of 22 billion dollars in this year 2021, compared to 100 million last year. The massive NFT products that have made the most money are the Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club monkeys, although many private crypto art auctions have had huge amounts of money changed hands.

On the other hand, according to data from The Block Crypto, OpenSea has been the marketplace where more NFTs have been exchanged, with a volume of $ 12.5 billion, which represents an increase of 42.988% compared to 2020.