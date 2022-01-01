This is how Cristian Pavón plays, a possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul





Photo: COURTESY | @kichanpavon

The operation is not easy, but it is progressing. Cristian Pavon he already knows of the interest of the Machine and has given the go-ahead to negotiate. The Argentine footballer would arrive as the cherry on the cake of a team that, despite going through a reconstruction, little by little has managed to build a competitive squad in search of a new championship.

The pampero attacker’s career has gone through various stages. For a moment he was considered one of the great pearls of Argentine soccer, however, his development has been slow. The attacker made his debut in Talleres and very soon went to Boca Juniors, a club with which he has lived his best years. In 155 games he has scored 33 goals and provided 40 assists. He also had a brief stint at the Galaxy. There in the United States Pavón scored 14 goals and gave nine passes in 35 games played.

Beyond the numbers, talking about Pavón is talking about a footballer with important qualities. The Argentinian it can be performed practically on the three fronts of attack, although it is more common to see it on the left. His punch and ability to define help him to position himself close to the goal.

This quality has allowed Pavón to have a good performance in front of the goal. The attacker knows how to move within the area and usually finds a good finishing position, always attentive to the precise movement to find the gap marked by his teammates. He can define with both legs, although his thing is to hit him from the right.

One of Pavón’s main strengths is in his extraordinary long-distance punch. In mouth. The 25-year-old footballer patented the rides as a left winger, in those races that ended with the hitch towards the center and a shot measured from the border of the area, well adjusted to the goalkeeper’s furthest post. The movement is similar to the one that the “Cabecita” did so many times with Blue Cross and what good dividends it gave him.

An important point is to highlight its associative quality. Pavón not only marks, but also attends. This situation often allows him to act as a second attacker; that is, it could be a good partner of Santiago Gimenez.

