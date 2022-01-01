This is how Toni Costa’s health continues

A few days ago, the Madrid dancer Toni Costa revealed, through his social networks, that he had given positive for Covid-19, which worried all his followers.

Fortunately, since he had already applied both vaccines plus the reinforcement, he did not have great symptoms. What he did regret was having to isolate himself and spend Christmas separated from his daughter Alaïa, because he had planned to celebrate this special party next to her and his ex-wife, Adamari López.

