This is how Toni Costa’s health continues

A few days ago, the Madrid dancer Toni Costa revealed, through his social networks, that he had given positive for Covid-19, which worried all his followers.

Fortunately, since he had already applied both vaccines plus the reinforcement, he did not have great symptoms. What he did regret was having to isolate himself and spend Christmas separated from his daughter Alaïa, because he had planned to celebrate this special party next to her and his ex-wife, Adamari López.

After several days of isolation and after having performed a double test, he used his official Instagram account to tell that I was finally coronavirus free, so that he could now regain his normal life.

Toni Costa and Adamari López, more united than ever

Despite having announced their separation, Toni Costa Y Adamari Lopez they continue to be a great team of parents. From the first moment, they knew that they wanted to put their differences aside to raise your daughter together and in a context of love.

This is how it has been at all times. They have celebrated together, like the great family that they are, summer vacations in Italy; Halloween, using costumes to match; and Thanksgiving.

They also had planned spend Christmas together, but, due to the positive for coronavirus of Toni Costa, was that this plan changed completely (or maybe not so much). What the dancer wanted was to be able to be with Alaïa to open the gifts, he did not want to miss it for anything in the world.

That was what he did? He went to the house of Adamari Lopez and, through a large window, he was able share your daughter’s emotion when opening all the gifts.

“I just came to see how Alaïa opens her presents from Santa. I’m going to explain how I did it “said Toni Costa in a video he shared on Instagram.

“Since the Christmas tree is in the living room and there are many windows, we opened a window and from outside the house I could see how she opened her gifts, she enjoyed them, she was excited, I took a video, a photo, and well, well, the truth is super happy “.

Before ending the clip, he explained that, although it was not what he had in mind for that special date, he was happy to have been able to share that day with his daughter.

“The truth is that I am very happy, I was quite, quite, quite affected by the fact of missing last night with Alaïa, today, which is something very significant in us, this time it played differently, it could be done like that and I’m very happy. And the three of us wore the pajamas, as every year, it could not be missing ”.

Toni Costa got mad

Apparently, Toni Costa He felt betrayed by a person he trusted to whom he told all his secrets. And it is that, although we do not know what happened for sure, the dancer shared a phrase through his Instagram stories that said:

“Be careful who you vent to. Today they are heard, tomorrow language “.

All we assume is that it is not a message for Adamari LópezWell, so far, it seems that their relationship continues on very good terms.

So we will continue to wait to see how everything evolves, perhaps it was just an anger of the moment towards another person. What do you think?