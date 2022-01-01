This is how voting goes to the hall of fame

After about 100 ballots sold out in the voting for him Hall of Fame, so are the percentages of the players. According to Hector Gomez, this is how the votes go:

David Ortiz 82%

Barry Bonds 81%

Roger Clemens 80%

Scott Rolen 72%

Curt Schilling 65%

Todd Helton 57%

Andruw Jones 50%

Alex Rodriguez 48%

Billy Wagner 48%

Gary Sheffield 47% –

Manny Ramirez 44%

– Sammy Sosa 23%

Billy Wagner, who for many is the third best closer in MLB history, behind Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman, has had a difficult time in these votes, but in the last few shots his name has grown a lot.

Alex Rodriguez to have a career tainted by steroids, he doesn’t have a bad percentage for his first year on the ballot.

The 100 sold out ballots are 25.5% of the votes. If the voting ended today, then Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and David Ortiz would be the newest inductees to the hall of fame.

There are a total of 392 voters of which only 100 have sent their ballots full, there are about 292 ballots to send, which is 74.5%.

It should be noted that players who do not pass 5% in the voting are eliminated for life on the ballots and lose the opportunity to enter the hall of fame.

