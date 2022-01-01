This is how you will stop paying your Spotify fee in 2022

At this stage of the markets, it is known to all participants that those applications Web 2.0 software on which many platforms are developed, such as Spotify (SPOT), rely on the economics of data mining and exploitation in what some call “Commodification 2.0”. Through this development, the “democratization” of the industry was promised thanks to having a globally connected audience potential at very low marginal costs, but which in the end has become a space where large corporations have ended up appropriating a large part of the value that content creators produce, receiving those little or no reward, while on the user’s side, it is given the false belief of being affordable or even null in its simplest version. As Liz Pelly said a long time ago in the Baffler, companies like SPOT have a business model of the “Uber” type for independent artists, all this resulting in that 1% of all of them they concentrate almost 80% of the “streams” and, for example, in the UK, only 0.4% of artists can make a living from “streaming”.

Under this digital utopiaWhat has become clear is the replacement of the industry focused on recording, for example, by those digital organizations based on “streaming” that have ended up with all the power, income and users. Unlike other sectors, the pandemic has caused the fastest growth of this business, causing companies that were not profitable such as SPOT, to be able to be already in 2022 with forecasts pointing to EPS of $ 0.20 for the first quarter and $ 0.60 for the third.

The network effects, where income increases with the number of users, in the end they represent a great barrier to entry for other players, and this situation ends up generating them to take more advantage of user data and the operation of their algorithms, which lead to listening to the music that they want and that rents them the most as a result of their trade agreements.

In this context, and continuing with the case of SPOT, the classic analysts (those who still do not understand the change that the cryptoeconomy and the new business models that Web 3.0 is beginning to generate) focus on comparing that company against Amazon or Apple given the investments these giants are making in the fields of audio and music. Based on this and in an environment of a certain return to normality, SPOT could begin to see a stabilization of the number of users at levels lower than the current ones And those competitors could just as well eat up your ground. Another thing is the current high valuation, with an EV / EBITDA> 300 times that far exceeds Warner, Amazon or Netflix.

However, as I said, that is not the real problem of the streaming business. It is the non-fungible tokens (NFT) that will truly end up replacing, not only SPOT, but all those Web 2.0 companies that have been making the most of our data, incidentally, helping content creators on their way to revenue recovery.

Thanks to the decentralization that the Blockchain technology allows and to the development of digital private property, music creators for example, will be able to benefit from their work thanks to the capacity granted in the direct distribution of their music to listeners, leaving aside those intermediaries who arrive in the case of SPOT or Apple Music, to keep it 75% of total revenue. Curiously, and despite the aforementioned data on the expectations of some analysts about SPOT, the behavior on the stock market seems to be discounting the latter scenario rather.

In an environment where SPOT has been able to increase your income and the number of active users In recent years (about 381 million in Q3 2021), this situation presents an exceptional occasion for the leap towards the decentralization of music and all kinds of creative work / themes. At a time where the displeasure of the different creators converges with the boredom for the manipulation and use of user data, the great leap that will make you not renew your Spotify quota will come thanks to great boom of crypto assets and the NFTs.

This is the next step that, thanks to the decentralized technology in favor of content generators in different industries, the true democratization pursued by all the commented parties will be allowed, changing the income distribution models of current streaming platforms, achieving the development of communities that receive real added value and giving the user back control over their data.

Thus, and beyond the speculation that is only talked about in the crypto world, the true potential that it should understand (and take advantage of) comes from the application in the real economy of the underlying technology, being the NFT one of the pivots on which to promote all these developments. Under my idea of ​​only investing in infrastructure, there are some interesting value propositions already in operation such as Audius or Rocki, examples that may be the beginning of this great revolution and contribution of true decentralized solutions.

Happy New Year to everyone.