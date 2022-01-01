This was the fall of the ball in Times Square amid the peak of the pandemic | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The New Years marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, and thousands of New Years revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to witness a 6-ton ball, with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals embedded, descending upon a crowd of some 15,000 – far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who typically descend upon the world-famous plaza to enjoy the lights and fuss of the country marquee on New Year’s Eve.