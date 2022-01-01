This was the fall of the ball in Times Square amid the peak of the pandemic | Univision 41 New York WXTV

New York City welcomed the new year, bidding farewell to 2021, when confetti and cheers swept through Times Square as New Year’s Eve tradition returned to a city besieged by a global pandemic, then that last year it was done without an audience.
The New Years marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, and thousands of New Years revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to witness a 6-ton ball, with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals embedded, descend on a crowd of about 15,000 people. Spectators in person: far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who often descend on the world-famous plaza to enjoy the lights and ruckus of the country’s marquee on New Years Eve.
It did so as a restless nation tried to show optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, even as public health officials on Friday warned against rampant celebrations. amid rising covid-19 infections of the omicron variant.
Last year’s ball toss was closed to the public due to the pandemic.
The New Year’s celebration is still on: New York prepares to welcome 2022
When the ball fell and euphoria filled the streets, Maya Scharm, a visiting dog trainer from New Jersey, felt 2021 slipping away.
“It is a symbol of returning to normality,” he said, a few minutes after midnight.
“Hopefully it’s different this year,” said teammate Brandon Allen. “We already have that feeling of stability. We know what’s going on, there’s a new strain circulating now, but it’s like we’ve been through it for two years right now. “
Although the crowd was smaller, the crowd spread out in blocks to soak up the celebration, and many traveled from afar to participate. The confetti illuminated by electronic billboards It was swirling in a light wind on a mild winter night in New York City.
Mary González stood a few feet behind a crowd, wanting to keep her distance from anyone who unknowingly carried the virus.
“I’m happy that 2021 is over because it caused a lot of problems for everyone,” said González, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to assimilate an American tradition. “We hope that 2022 will be much better than this year.”
The annual ball drop took place as the clock struck midnight and ushered in the new year, an occasion that is generally commemorated with the uncorking of champagne, the jingle of the pints, the joyous hugs and the renewed hope of better times ahead.
New year with uncertainties
Times Square is often referred to as the crossroads of the world, and city officials insisted on holding the New Year’s Eve event to demonstrate the city’s resilience even amid a coronavirus resurgence.
But 2022 begins as it began the previous year, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.
Questions arose as to whether the city would have to cancel this year’s party, as the city recorded record numbers of covid-19 cases in the days before, even as some cities like Atlanta had decided to cancel their own celebrations.
Covid-19 cases in the United States have soared to their highest levels on record at more than 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new confirmed cases, nearly 44,000, on Wednesday and a similar number on Thursday, according to New York state figures.
Officials demanded that those attending the show must wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Organizers initially expected more than 50,000 people to join, but plans were slashed due to widespread infections.
