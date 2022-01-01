This was the fall of the ball in Times Square amid the peak of the pandemic | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The New Years marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, and thousands of New Years revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to witness a 6-ton ball, with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals embedded, descend on a crowd of about 15,000 people. Spectators in person: far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who often descend on the world-famous plaza to enjoy the lights and ruckus of the country’s marquee on New Years Eve.