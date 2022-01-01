This will be the future of Alexis Vega with Chivas

Chivas will have a full team for the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022. Things in the Sacred Herd are good, and they will continue like this. Despite not adding as many reinforcements as the fans would have expected, the board’s plan is underway.

The incorporation of Roberto Alvarado added immediately. In the preparation match this Wednesday, the former Cruz Azul player helped in the first goal, in addition to making his debut as a rojiblanco scorer, with

the second goal against Necaxa

.

Who could also score to beat Rayos 3-2, was Alexis vega, a footballer who has been talked about a lot in the week, since it was said that his renewal is in the air, and it was even managed that he could be frozen by the board of Ricardo Peláez.

Peláez and Michel Leaño have already made a decision about Alexis Vega

Azteca Deportes was able to know what the future of the forward will be in the Sacred Rebaño. The board’s negotiations with the player and his representative are progressing and will continue to do so. Inside the club they are confident that Vega will sign the contract extension and it will be made official in the next few days that Alexis will stay with Chivas.

The 24-year-old soccer player arrived with the Guadalajara from 2019, from Toluca and has a contract until December 31, 2022, that is, one more year, and is looking for renew your contract thanks to the good performances it has had.

Alexis Vega’s numbers with Chivas

In total, the attacker has played 86 games, in which he has scored 15 goals, in addition to 13 assists, and although his scoring count is not that high, his style of play helps a lot to create plays for Chivas.