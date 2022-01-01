Three in January: Honduras’ matches in 2022

We come to 2022 and for the Honduras National Team It will be a year of many international commitments where he will seek to forget the terrible bad results of 2021.

La Bicolor now directed by the Colombian Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, last march in the Concacaf octagonal And although mathematically he still has options to fight for at least one playoff, it is clear that the situation is very complicated.

However, Honduras will have a busy 2022 and this January will be playing a friendly and two qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup to be held at the end of this year.

The first meeting that the Catracha squad will hold in 2022 will be the next January 16 when he faces the Colombian national team in a friendly match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

Later the H will receive Canada through the octagonal Thursday, January 27 in a game to be held at the Olympic stadium starting at 7.05 PM. Three days later, on Sunday, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez’s team will receive El Salvador at 6.05 PM.

For his part, on Wednesday, February 2, he will visit the United States at 7.30 PM at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota state.

For March it will be the end of the Concacaf octagonal and here the Bicolor will hold three matches.

He will be visiting Panama first on March 24th. Then, on March 2, he receives his counterpart from Mexico and closes his visit against Jamaica on the 30th of the same month.

It should be noted that after eight rounds played in the Concacaf standings, Honduras is last with just three points.