Top 10 Hollywood Celebrity Looks of 2021

In 2021 face-to-face events returned, and celebrities from Hollywood they dressed again in their best looks at galas, avant premieres and award nights.

From the Oscars at the beginning of the year to the long-awaited MET Gala, through the Cannes and Venice film festivals, this is the Top Ten of the red carpet queens of 2021 From movie!

Lady Gaga with the trend color

Lady Gaga, muse Gucci.

The presence of the singer and actress in one of the great productions of 2021, House of Gucci, spawned some of the most shocking looks of the red carpet of the year.

And the most dazzling was the great purple dress -trend 2022- signed by Gucci. Made of chiffon, with transparencies, cape and XL sleeves, she combined it with black boots with heels and platforms, in pure fashion & rock.

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to the tulle skirt

Sarah Jessica Parker with tulle skirt.

The Sex and the City star paid tribute to her famous character, Carrie Bradshaw, at the premiere of the return of the success of TV and the fashion of the 90s: And Just Like That …

She did it by wearing a sensational and hottest Oscar de la Renta design that reverted the iconic tulle dress from the original series.

A two-tone cocktail dress -blue gray and nude- incredible!

Jennifer Lopez, dressed to fall in love

Jennifer Lopez, elegant and sensual.

The 2021 It will be remembered as the year of the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And it is no coincidence that among the great looks Of the season of the Latin actress and singer, one of the most inspired was the one she chose for her first public appearance together again, at the Venice Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation in a white dress with a deep neckline and decorated with stones by Georges Hobeika, one of her favorite designers.

Angelina Jolie with all the glitter

Angelina Jolie, with the sparkle of Versace.

This year the actress returned to the screen and to opening nights with the film “Eternals” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And at the avant premiere in Rome, she fell in love with everyone in a platinum Atelier Versace dress, fitted and with the shine of a true comeback diva.

Penelope Cruz, white and radiant

Penelope Cruz, Chanel model.

The Spanish actress is a global ambassador for Chanel, and as such she displayed the best looks de la maison throughout the season, at festival galas and film premieres.

The white dress, with an asymmetrical neckline and ruffles, was one of the most spectacular.

Zendaya, the queen of the look

Zendaya, millennial fashion icon.

The young American actress – “Spiderman’s girlfriend” – established herself as a benchmark in millennial fashion.

And among her party outfits of 2021, the Balmain dress made to measure by Olivier Rousteing with “wet lookThe one with which he arrived in Venice was instantly viral.

Kendall Jenner at the Museum

Kendall Jenner shone at the MET Gala.

Between the looks memorable that the new edition of the MET Gala left us, the Givenchy dress of the young star of the catwalk was simply spectacular.

Bella Hadid with the jewel of the year accessory

Bella Hadid with jewel accessory 2021.

The top model dazzled the world with a Schiaparelli design, and it was one of the fashion postcards of the season.

The American model paraded on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black crepe dress with an exposed neckline and a gold necklace with the figure of two bronchial tubes that functioned as a “jewel nipple shield”. A fashion flash 2021.

Dakota Johnson, the trendiest

Dakota Johnson, fringed and gold.

The American actress is one of the best dressed today. And this year she gave a chair in style, especially with the Gucci dress she chose to attend the Venice Film Festival, and shone with two trends of the season in the same maximalist and elegant style: fringes plus jewels.

Anya Taylor-Joy glamor ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy, Dior’s chosen one.

The actress known worldwide for the Netflix series Lady’s Gambit is a new fashion icon. And this season she was chosen as the international ambassador for Dior.

She debuted the title with a striking house dress in a deep emerald green hue.