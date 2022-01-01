Traders Believe A “Massive Explosion” Will Take Solana To $ 200 And A 20% Rise For DOGE And MANA By CoinTelegraph



Traders believe a "massive explosion" will take Solana to $ 200 and a 20% rise for DOGE and MANA.



As the price of () encounters hurdles to return and stay above $ 50,000, various market analysts are turning their eyes to altcoins emanating from the BTC crash and registering significant valuations.

One of them is (SOL) in which traders observe the main signals on the chart of the crypto asset and predict a recovery after the recent drop. According to the analyst known as CryptoWarrior01, the price of Solana will reach $ 200 driven by a buying demand that will lead to the Fibonacci retracement of 61.8%.

The analyst believes that this upbeat move could lead SOL first to $ 203, and then to something between $ 215 and $ 220.

