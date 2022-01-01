Transmission of the Farewell of the Year from Puerto Rico was cut in several ABC stations in the United States

The broadcast of the Farewell of the Year from the Convention District in Puerto Rico was interrupted in several stations of the ABC television network in the United States a few seconds after the clock struck 12:00 midnight on the island.

The situation caused many people, especially Puerto Ricans, to express through social networks their displeasure at missing the moment. Between Puerto Rico and the east coast of the United States, there is one hour difference at the moment due to winter time.

Videos published on social networks show that just at the moment when the actress Roselyn Sánchez and the urban music singer Daddy Yankee were counting down, with two seconds remaining, the transmission was cut off to transmit headlines or, in another case, a raffle of the Lotus.

Some people reported that the broadcast switched to local news, while some videos saw a commercial ad aired and others indicated that they saw a lottery draw.

For the first time, the ABC network broadcast the popular end-of-year special program “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from a Spanish-speaking country.

By the time of the count, the broadcast went from Times Square in New York to the T-Mobile District of the Convention Center in San Juan. Unlike other jurisdictions in the United States, such as New York and Orlando, some people indicated on social networks that in Puerto Rico it was complete.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi reported last October that the show on the island was financed by funds from the American Rescue Plan approved by the United States Congress.

At that time, Pierluisi indicated that the investment amounted to $ 3.6 million, while the marketing value is estimated at $ 10 million.

Originally, the event was going to have an audience, but it was changed to a virtual activity due to the rebound in COVID-19 infections in Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee was the great attraction of the event, along with Sánchez, a well-known Puerto Rican actress who “Fantasy Island”, “Devious Maids” and “Rush Hour 2”, among others.