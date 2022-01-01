Transmission of the Farewell of the Year from Puerto Rico was cut in several ABC stations in the United States

The broadcast of the Farewell of the Year from the Convention District in Puerto Rico was interrupted in several stations of the ABC television network in the United States a few seconds after the clock struck 12:00 midnight on the island.
The situation caused many people, especially Puerto Ricans, to express through social networks their displeasure at missing the moment. Between Puerto Rico and the east coast of the United States, there is one hour difference at the moment due to winter time.
Videos published on social networks show that just at the moment when the actress Roselyn Sánchez and the urban music singer Daddy Yankee were counting down, with two seconds remaining, the transmission was cut off to transmit headlines or, in another case, a raffle of the Lotus.
Some people reported that the broadcast switched to local news, while some videos saw a commercial ad aired and others indicated that they saw a lottery draw.
For the first time, the ABC network broadcast the popular end-of-year special program “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from a Spanish-speaking country.
By the time of the count, the broadcast went from Times Square in New York to the T-Mobile District of the Convention Center in San Juan. Unlike other jurisdictions in the United States, such as New York and Orlando, some people indicated on social networks that in Puerto Rico it was complete.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi reported last October that the show on the island was financed by funds from the American Rescue Plan approved by the United States Congress.
At that time, Pierluisi indicated that the investment amounted to $ 3.6 million, while the marketing value is estimated at $ 10 million.
Originally, the event was going to have an audience, but it was changed to a virtual activity due to the rebound in COVID-19 infections in Puerto Rico.
Daddy Yankee was the great attraction of the event, along with Sánchez, a well-known Puerto Rican actress who “Fantasy Island”, “Devious Maids” and “Rush Hour 2”, among others.
Actress Roselyn Sánchez made an appearance during Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin ‘Eve farewell to the year, the first time that the island has hosted the iconic event on the US network ABC. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Although, in principle, the event would be held with an audience, the dizzying spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant forced Governor Pedro Pierluisi to transition the show to a virtual event. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Over 10,000 people were expected to flood the newly opened T-Mobile Convention District and its concert hall, the Coca-Cola Music Hall. Despite the decision to turn the show into a virtual one, ABC broadcast the incidents. In the photo, comedian Raymond Arrieta (left), together with the host of the program “Día a Día” Nelson del Valle, during the Telemundo broadcast “From Puerto Rico to the World”. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
The singer and troubadour Victoria Sanabria injected her customary Puerto Rican flavor into the show. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
The musician Francisco Rosado, better known as Pirulo from “Pirulo y La Tribu”, also made viewers enjoy his catchy songs. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Along with Puerto Rican artists, international figures such as DJ King Arthur also paraded. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
The Puerto Rican merengue group Limi-T 21 sang several of their hits during the performance. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
And of course, the flavor of Puerto Rican music, from the hand of the Plena Libre group, could not be missing in a farewell to the year held in Puerto Rico. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Andy Montañez graced the festivities with the best hits from his extensive repertoire. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Lourdes Collazo shared the animation of the show together with Raymond Arrieta and Roselyn Sánchez. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Telemundo also broadcast, simultaneously, the special “From Puerto Rico to the world”, on a platform placed in the Convention Center next to the Convention District. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
La Tribu de Abrante and its interesting fusion of bomba, salsa, Latin jazz and reggaeton took over the T-Mobile District. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
The presentations of La Tribu de Abrante always inject energy to the public. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Governor Pedro Pierluisi participated in the activities. (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
Both events required an investment of 4.4 million from funds allocated to Puerto Rico through the American Rescue Plan (ARPA). (Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez)
The Great Combo of Puerto Rico put their son into the event. (STEPHANIE ROJAS RODRIGUEZ)
The rapper with the Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez. (STEPHANIE ROJAS RODRIGUEZ)
Daddy Yankee was one of the big stars of the event. (STEPHANIE ROJAS RODRIGUEZ)
Daddy Yankee’s presentation stood out at the United States level during the event broadcast. (Stephanie Rojas)
Daddy Yankee during his presentation. (STEPHANIE ROJAS RODRIGUEZ)
Puerto Rico had its version of the iconic crystal ball that is used to say goodbye to the year in New York. For the activity on the island, a star was used. (Stephanie Rojas)