Uribe’s new attack against Daniel Quintero

The fight between former president Álvaro Uribe, natural head of the Democratic Center, and the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, does not give truce.

It cannot be forgotten that several sectors close to the Democratic Center are part of the promoters of the recall against Mayor Quintero.

Even former President Uribe has made public statements in support of said revocation. And he has spared no resources to criticize the president of the Antioquia capital.

The most recent chapter occurred this Thursday, when Uribe published some figures on hiring in Medellín and wondered if “they are indicative of corruption and favoritism.”

The mayor was very daring to throw eggs in the Tomate party and now he came out very daring to hire directly, without bidding or objective selection https://t.co/DWZpywhIXu – Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) December 31, 2021

According to what was published By the former president, in Medellín 2.8 trillion pesos have been executed, of which 82%, that is, 2.3 trillion would correspond to “direct contracting”.

For his part, Quintero He assured in dialogue with SEMANA that he is aware of the power of his opponents, and assures that they even tried to kill him in the campaign for the Mayor’s Office, but that Medellín has gone from fear to hope.

Even after the promoters of the revocation against him achieved the difficult task of presenting 133,248 valid signatures to the Registrar, which exceeded the 91,211 necessary to take the next step in the process against the current president, Quintero assured that several of these were false.

The president of Medellín launched a web page to verify by means of the identification number. In this way, in case of not having signed, the people of Medellin will be able to enter their documents to check if they appear among those who supported the revocation.

“We have found thousands of records of people who were impersonated in the revocation signatures. Through this link you can verify if your signature appears there and report if you did not sign, “he said on Twitter, making public the system created by his administration and asking his followers to share.