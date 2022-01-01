Viral Tiktok | “Spider-man: No Way Home”: Cinema Employees Are Horrified By Disasters Caused After Projection Of Marvel Film | Viral video | Trends | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

You can not deny that “Spider-man: No Way Home “ It has been the film that has generated the highest expectations in 2021, in a particular context marked by the coronavirus pandemic. With the rise of infections around the world by the Omicron variant, the film has been exposed in cinemas that have been crowded with fans of the arachnid superhero; However, with the joy of millions of fans around the world, there have also been not a few scenes of people’s bad behavior, such as happened in a room of the U.S that was completely dirty with popcorn, papers, among other products and whose images are became a trend from social networks What Tiktok.

Disaster in cinema after successful premiere

The footage was shared from the account @thatonecinemarkemployee showed how the room was once the film of “Spidey” had finished and the assistants left the room of the renowned chain Cinemark and not a few were shocked, questioning the public’s level of hygiene.

For starters, the floor is covered in popcorn, pieces of paper believed to have been used as confetti, as well as what they called a “Giant confetti cannon” left next to the stairs.

Look how the cinema was after “Spider-man: No Way Home”

The video shows the employees of this company waiting to clean the room, which, by their expressions, they know will be an arduous task: “No way”one is heard saying.

Users outraged with fan behavior

In fact, once the user made it known that said disaster happened during the screening of “Spider-man: No Way Home”, not a few users of Tiktok they were more than uncomfortable with the behavior of the fans.

“Not because it’s your job to clean, it doesn’t give you the right to make such a mess. I always throw away the trash no matter where it is. Manners”, “People who are of the ‘not my job’ type, really, they are the most disgusting, dirty and then they get offended when you call them”.

“Spider-man: No Way Home,” overwhelming box office success

Some others gave advice on how to make the toilet in that room more bearable: “I would charge an extra $ 10 to each credit card. You guys need a raise after this or a risk payment when a great movie like this comes out. “.

Once the comments had done their part, the user who shared the video (who amassed more than 1.8 million views) responded as follows: “I want to make it clear that I love my work and this was not a complaint, I just thought it was fun enough to share”.

When was “Spider-Man: No Way Home” released?

The world premiere of this film by Marvel, expected by thousands of fans around the globe, was the Wednesday, December 15 and, in most of the countries where it is broadcast, tickets were sold out several weeks in advance due to all the expectations that had been generated by rumors that were finally confirmed.

How much has Spider Man No Way Home earned?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland’s third adventure as the arachnid superhero, has earned a global total of $ 587.2 million after its first weekend in theaters, thus becoming the film with the third largest release of all time. The new Marvel Studios and Sony film has grossed 253 million in North America and is the first film of the Covid-19 era to exceed 100 million at its premiere in that part of the continent. Abroad, if the situation has been more auspicious since it obtained 334.2 million dollars, the site details fotogramas.es. Recently, it hit the one billion dollar mark globally.