Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron join forces to develop technology for hybrid and electric boats – Sustainable navigation – Hybrids and Electric

For the current market, the emergence of electric naval vehicles and all that it entails does not go unnoticed at all. Currently this is a sector that, although it is beginning to take giant steps, is still in a field long before, for example, the evolution of electric cars. Precisely for this reason, since Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division have joined forces to carry out the development of electromobility in the maritime sector to launch it to the next level.

This agreement recently announced by both companies will be carried out at all levels of development of these vessels, from the start of R&D, to installation and commissioning with your own after-sales support. The route they hope to present in the coming years will be complete. Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division, said they are excited and excited to join forces with Volvo Penta to create a sustainable solution and find the ideal solution for the electrification market for ships and different water vehicles. .

Volvo Penta is a company that acts as the marine division of the Volvo Group. This firm has recently acquired a majority stake in ZEM AS, a Norwegian supplier of batteries for electric boats. For its part, Editron is responsible for delivering and supplying electrical equipment and systems for ferries, work boats and superyachts. Both companies have an important draft within the common sector, which are the ships themselves. It is precisely for this reason that they have decided to join forces to take this market to the next level.

Despite this much more intense agreement between the two companies, it is certainly not the first time that there will be a mutual collaboration, since both were responsible for presenting to the United Kingdom one of the first projects of hybrid ships for passenger transport, as well as to start the operation of wind farms in northern Europe and collaborate with Ocean Infinity in the development of autonomous exploration vessels.

Volvo Penta shows their great interest in undertaking this joint project, since according to its own technology director, Peter Granqvist, this will make the company a true integrator of systems for the electrification of the marine fleet. From Volvo Penta they emphasize the strength and potential that both firms have with what they hope to get a “unique offer in the market”.

This long-awaited revolution involves promoting the sustainability of all the industries that currently operate under the umbrella of both corporations. The combination of products signed by Volvo Penta, which today are one of the most important worldwide on propulsion and power systems; together with the complete electrical systems specifically developed and marketed by Editron, they will make this combination present a new market with a potential that is yet to be discovered and exploited.

Although we will know about these future developments in the coming months, the impulse that has led to the union of these companies came from the European Parliament itself, where it voted in favor of including CO2 emissions from maritime transport in the Emissions Trading System of the EU to decarbonize naval transport, which was the beginning of talks between the two corporations.