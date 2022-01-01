We close a cycle: Suelta la Sopa had its last program and they say goodbye

After 8 years on Telemundo, the famous show program, ‘Tell me what you know’ produced by Carlos Mesber, fired of the channel’s programming Definitively.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the program had been canceled, so in December they would have their last broadcast, so the day arrived and this December 31, ‘Suelta la Sopa’ said goodbye.

At the beginning of the last program of the year and the history of the project, Jorge Bernal gave a few words to say goodbye to the public, “Gentlemen, welcome to ‘Suelta la Sopa’, We are just hours away from ending this year 2021 and with it, we also close what many of us call a cycle, a cycle that we began here in this house 8 years ago. Today, we are going to remember together, you and us here, great moments that forever marked the world of entertainment “, started.

And continued, “We say it with great honor, gentlemen. And also, that they marked the history of ‘Suelta la Sopa’ and the world of the entertainment industry. I beg you to please join us on this journey, we are going to have a great time today “.

In recent weeks, the program had made a recap of interviews, exclusives and the spiciest news that they presented during these 8 years where drivers What Jorge Bernal, Luis Alfonso Borrego, Juan Manuel Cortés, Orlando Segura, Vanessa Claudio, Aylín Mujica, Carolina Sandoval, Andrea Escalona and Carla Gómez they passed through their ranks.

This was the last program of ‘Suelta la Sopa’:

Finally, Jorge Bernal dismissed the last program saying, “Gentlemen, today is the program 2 thousand 117 If I’m not mistaken, it has been a fairly long trajectory, they have been unforgettable moments for many here and also bittersweet moments but the truth is that we have done it together here. I want to read you a little saying that says: ‘look at the past for a moment, it serves to reflect the view, to recompose it and make it more apt to look forward “.

Aylín Mujica cries at the farewell to Suelta la Sopa and they remember Carolina Sandoval:

The program that began on October 28, 2013 and that would not have Jorge Bernal as host, also he remembered the path of Carolina Sandoval, as well as that of all the collaborators who were part of the program and continued a farewell words, followed by many tears, “But as everything in life comes to an end, today we have to say goodbye, but not without first thanking, thanks to Telemundo for 8 years walking together, thanks to our dear colleagues who always gave us all their talent … but above all, thanks to you, the viewers; that for 8 years have faithfully followed our show, without you, none of this would have been possible. Today, I say goodbye with sadness, with melancholy, but also with the security and confidence that comes from having fulfilled the duty ”, it was mentioned before closing the door of the program’s forum.

This is how Aylín Mujica said goodbye:

This is how Jorge Bernal said goodbye on social networks: