What does Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, spend his fortune on?

Mark Zuckerberg has become one of the most relevant information and technology personalities in recent years.

The creator of Facebook, now called Meta, has had to face extremely complex challenges in his company, as false news and the leakage of user data have led to some legal problems that have thrown his IT empire into shambles.

Similarly, Meta continues to be listed on the stock market as one of the most promising companies in the technology sector.

Zuckerberg first hit Wall Street in 2012, eight years after Facebook was founded, as one of the largest public offerings in the history of the tech spectrum at the time.

Since then, the Harvard defector’s fortune has skyrocketed to the point of reaching the select group of the planet’s 10 centi billionaires with a fortune of nearly $ 129 billion.

Which raises the almost immediate question about what will you spend or invest such amount of money on?

Well, despite being one of the richest people on the planet, the 36-year-old businessman and his wife, Priscila Chan, are not individuals who are used to wasting their money on extravagances and luxuries.

The likes of Zuckerberg

And it is a trend that can be seen in the way they dress, which, among other things, is characteristic of the most recognized Silicon Valley entrepreneurs: a sweater, jeans and white or sports sneakers. Nothing taken from the most luxurious fashion houses on the planet.

However, their vehicles are, in the same way, somewhat cheap, because according to The InsiderHe owns a Honda Fit, an Acura TSX, and a Volkswagen Golf GTI that cost no more than $ 30,000 each.

However, there is one thing that you have invested large amounts of money in: real estate.

In 2011, he bought a house for $ 7 million in Palo Alto, California (United States), of 5,000 square meters.

Since then, he has dedicated himself to buying the houses around his property to remodel, invest and level them with respect to his main residence. He has spent almost 30 million dollars in four houses in the sector, as reported Insider.

But his biggest investment in this regard was made in 2014 when he bought two houses worth $ 100 million on the islands of Kauai, Hawaii. It is said that it was an old sugar cane plantation with almost two kilometers of land, according to the aforementioned media.

An ostentatious property that has caused problems for Zuckerberg by some locals who accuse him of practicing neocolonialism, after he tried to build a 4-meter wall around the complex.

In March 2021, he again invested in his paradise farm buying two more kilometers of land at a ‘modest’ sum of 53 million dollars, according to ‘The Insider’.

He did the same with two farms in Lake Tahoe, in the United States, which he bought for 58 million dollars and which have an area of ​​50,000 square meters and include a guest house, dock and private shoreline.

Although he had been in a fight with the population of his island in Hawaii, it seems that Zuckerberg reconciled with his neighbors by investing about 4.2 million dollars in a job creation program for the inhabitants of Kauai, plus another million for assist in the prevention of coronavirus.

Philanthropic investments

A couple of months ago, the news broke of Mark Zuckerberg’s involvement in the ‘Giving Pledge’ foundation, by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, an initiative that seeks to bring together the world’s great billionaires to donate a large part of their fortune for philanthropic purposes.

He did the same with the Chan – Zuckerberg foundation, which he has with his wife. In 2017, he stated that he planned to sell between 35 and 75 million dollars of Meta’s shares to finance initiatives focused on curing diseases, developing communities and, above all, education.

BioHub is the initiative of the magnate’s foundation to seek the cure of the most compromising diseases for the human being. As reported by ‘The Insider’, this philanthropic approach seeks that, by the end of the century, the majority of ailments that cause death in humans have been eradicated.

