What does the color of our underwear mean in the New Year?

For: Gabriela Hungary

As traditions or rituals of the New Year are the twelve grapes to attract prosperity, go out with a suitcase if you want to travel in the coming year, and use underwear pieces in different colors according to the particular interest you have, among others.

Here we leave you a list of the most used colors and their meaning, so you will know which one to wear according to what you want to attract for this 2022.

You can also read: Do not miss the traditions of the rituals to say goodbye to the year!

The yellow color To attract wealth and economic success, it is for this reason that they are recommended to people who want to improve in the professional field, have trips or simply increase their income.

On the other hand, the White… Is a color that will help us attract peace, tranquility and confidence. In fact, it is the second most used garment after yellow, as many people want to bring tranquility to their lives.

Yellow Underwear / External Source

White Underwear / External Source

Red Underwear / Outside Source

If, on the contrary, your interest is to attract love, it is recommended to use the Red color. This color associated with the romantic side of people where they can improve as a couple, passion or their sentimental side.

It is also used by people who want to find a partner, since this color is supposed to make you meet the love of your life. In addition to this, it serves to make a relationship prosper and fill it with passion.

Another color used in clothing is the mixture between white and red, the pink it will be helpful for sentimental issues. Unlike red, this serves to improve the relationship with our friends and family in the purest essence of love.

Not only peace, prosperity and love are attractive for these dates. A new year also fills us with hope to fulfill our dreams and propose new goals, to demonstrate this, the green color.

Blue Underwear / External Source

Pink and Green Underwear / External Source

If you have any health situation and you want this year to improve, the recommendation is to use the color blue. Its relationship with this sector dates back many years. Like any other color, it transmits a series of values, or sensations in the person who observes it. In this case, blue causes tranquility, which is why it is one of the predominant colors in health center logos.

And last on the list, we have the black color. This has a particular meaning: it will help enhance eroticism, elegance and luxury. Thus, it is considered as a way to attract attention.