What happened after Salma Hayek found a suggestive message from another ‘woman’ on her husband’s cell phone | François Pinault | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | EYE-SHOW

Salma Hayek He is one of the faces of Hollywood most recognized and loved by the public, thanks to his performances in the different productions where he has participated. Due to her talent, she became one of the five Latin American actresses nominated for best actress for an Oscar award. Without a doubt, a career marked by success.

Regarding her personal life, the Mexican has been married since 2009 to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a 14-year-old daughter. Their marriage is considered one of the strongest among the famous.

Although, both are very much in love, they They are not exempt from having some moments of uncertainty regarding their relationship as spousesWell, fear and jealousy sometimes invade them, at least that’s what the producer also felt.

The insecurity on the part of the histrionate, born September 2, 1966, appeared when on one occasion she found a suggestive message from another woman on her partner’s cell phone.

THE TIME SALMA HAYEK FOUND A SUGGESTING MESSAGE FROM ANOTHER ‘WOMAN’ ON HER HUSBAND’S CELL PHONE

It turns out that once, Salma Hayek found a suggestive message from a woman on her husband’s cell phone. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the movie star told what exactly happened and how he felt.

“A few days ago, I was texting someone, I see their phone and there is this message: ‘Hi, I’m Elena, if you want to improve your English you have to practice, do you want to practice now?’ Jimmy, I’m Mexican, you know, that’s not good at all “, said the actress.

After reading the content, he said he felt bad, but preferred not to say anything to the French billionaire, since the woman had been the one who sought him out and not he to her.

However, as the hours passed, uncertainty began to invade her and she decided to speak to him head-on. “Who is Elena?”he asked. But François Pinault did not know what to answer, because he did not know who he was consulting. Given this, Salma Hayek explained what she had found and it was at that moment that everything was clarified.

“You mean Elsa? It is an application like Siri “her husband commented. After hearing his answer, the Veracruz woman felt relieved. He also took the opportunity to give advice to the public who were watching the interview. “Her name is Elsa, but don’t download her because her English still has a strong accent, so Elsa doesn’t work.”he said smiling.

After that, she mentioned that at home everyone speaks English, although she and her husband have strong accents, except for her daughter, with whom she makes fun of Pinault. “[Un día] He said, ‘You know what, girls? I’m going to get a teacher to improve my accent, I’m going to get rid of this accent before you, who have been living in the United States for sixteen, seventeen years’, referring to me “Hayek said.

As a result of those words, the actress thought that her husband had found someone to teach him the North American language, since he did not touch the subject again. So it was that he doubted that “Elena”.