WhatsApp | Does the emoji of the person with arms in “X” mean | Emojipedia | Meaning | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever thought about what the emoji of the person with the arms in “X” in WhatsApp ? There are many who have this question and that is why today we will teach you. Remember that there are more than 500 emoticons in the app.

Every emoji in WhatsApp it has a totally different meaning. But there are other emoticons that need a more thorough review. For this we will use the page as source Emojipedia , same that will clear us of doubts about what is the person with the arms in “X”.

WHAT DOES THE EMOJI OF THE PERSON WITH ARMS IN “X” MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

According to the Emojipedia website, the emoji of the person with crossed arms has to do with the game “Deal or not deal”.

According to the website it means “No deal”.

In WhatsApp it can also be translated as rejection or say “No”.

Also Emojipedia indicates that the emoji tends to say “No deal.”

The person with arms in “X” is among the emojis of WhatsApp with different sexes. (Photo: MAG)

BY WHAT OTHER NAMES IS HE KNOWN

No

No deal

“X” Arms

