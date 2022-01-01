WhatsApp: How to use the web application without scanning the QR code on PC? | social networks | internet | app | Technology

For those who carry out their studies or work remotely, WhatsApp Web It is very helpful to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family. This version in computer request the Username scan from the mobile application of the cell phone QR code that appears in the Home Screen; however, sometimes we do not have our team, either due to forgetting, loss or lack of battery.
The immediate solution may be to access another Messenger Service, but the information we have in our WhatsApp sometimes it is essential. Therefore, we have developed a quick and easy guide so that you log in for the only time in the application and then you don’t have to need the QR they ask for again.
Steps to open WhatsApp Web without the need for QR
- Enter the WhatsApp web version. You can do it from a page in your browser preferably or also from your own Windows application.
- Once inside, you will see that, as always, you are asked to scan the QR code from your cell phone.
- You take your cell phone, enter the app, and you scan the code for the first and only time.
- Later, on your phone you will press Settings or Configuration, as it appears on your mobile.
- Select the option “Linked devices”, for later choose the computer where you have opened WhatsApp Web.
- You will see a phrase titled “Beta version for various devices”.
- Finally, you choose the WhatsApp Web beta and that’s it, you can open WhatsApp Web from any computer where you log in without having to use the QR code.