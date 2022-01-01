WhatsApp: How to use the web application without scanning the QR code on PC? | social networks | internet | app | Technology

Admin 7 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 40 Views

For those who carry out their studies or work remotely, WhatsApp Web It is very helpful to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family. This version in computer request the Username scan from the mobile application of the cell phone QR code that appears in the Home Screen; however, sometimes we do not have our team, either due to forgetting, loss or lack of battery.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

US asks AT&T and Verizon for a new delay for 5G networks | Economy | DW

The US authorities asked the telecommunications operators AT&T Y Verizon that they delay their already …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved