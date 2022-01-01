WhatsApp: so you can read all messages without opening the app and without changing your last connection | Android | iPhone | Trick | Technology

You have to use it. A trick WhatsApp has just come back trend in social networks, since it offers the possibility that users can review all their messages, whether private or group, without having to enter the application instant messaging, that is, this method will be very helpful if you do not want to change the time of your last connection. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to show you.

Unlike other WhatsApp tricks that abound on social networks, this one does not require you to install any strange app on your smartphone. However, it can only be used by people who have a smartphone that uses the Android operating system. If you don’t own a iPhone or iPad, you will not be able to put it into practice.

How to read your WhatsApp messages without opening the app?

1. Enter the screen settings from your Android phone.

2. There are many ways to do it; Depending on your cell phone, it can be by pinching the screen or pressing it for a few seconds.

3. The option will appear Widgets; You have to enter to see all that you have available.

4. You will see the widgets available on your phone. There will be Gmail, Google Drive, Chrome, among other apps that you have installed on your Android.

5. You should look for the WhatsApp widgets (which is in the form of a chat) and drop it on the cell phone screen (preferably empty).

6. When the widget has been added to the screen of your smartphone, you can enlarge it to see more messages.

That would be all. You will be able to see all the WhatsApp messages that your contacts send you in that small window. It is worth noting that it does not allow you to view photos or videos, there it will be necessary to open the messaging app.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.